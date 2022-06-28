Amber Heard Can’t Pay Settlement To Johnny Depp Even By Putting All Her Career Movies Together – CINEMABLEND

The ex-partner has not reached an agreement after the trial and she could have to pay him 15 million dollars.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have not reached an agreement after the trial that has kept them in suspense in recent months and the actress could have to pay him 15 million dollars. 10 for damages and 5 as a fine -although it has been reduced to $350,000 due to the limit allowed in Virginia-. Heard, for her part, will receive 2 million from Depp to compensate for the damages, but this is far from the amount that the protagonist of Aquaman. Both Amber Heard and Depp still have 30 days to appeal the judgment and it seems that Heard intends to fight the amount that she owes her ex-husband.

And it is not surprising, since that exorbitant figure is within the reach of a few. There are no exact figures of what the actress has earned with each film, but there are estimates that calculate that he would have earned 10 million between 2013 and 2019, including various agreements such as the image of other brands. We could say that, not even putting together all the titles of his career, Heard can collect the 10.3 million dollars that justice demands.

Rumors indicate that with Aquaman was made with a million dollars, a figure that increased to 2 million in the sequel, Aquaman 2 -whose presence on the tape, by the way, has caused quite a stir-. These are the two most successful productions in the actress’s filmography, so it must be calculated that she has received a much lower salary in the rest of the films in which she has worked. All of them are smaller and, in addition, she had a more secondary role. She had not yet achieved the ‘status’ of main star.

What can Amber Heard do if she has no money?

The defendant’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, told today show that his client could not cope with what was asked of him: “No, absolutely not”. So if she is eventually asked to pay $10,350,000 that she doesn’t have, what options does she have? Her future looks a bit dark. “The question is if she says, ‘Look, I don’t have it, it’s not there, you can look in my bank accounts.’ Then we can talk about things like garnishing her wages.”says the legal collaborator of CBSNewsJessica Levinson. This is not an unusual situation, Levinson adds, and could be the case, given that she has the potential to continue to earn money in the years to come.

Another option is to declare bankruptcy, but it would not serve to get rid of the entire amount. As Brian Pastor, an Atlanta lawyer, points out to CBS, part of what is claimed has to do with “intentional and malicious damages by the debtor”, which would make it difficult for him to benefit from this strategy. “The jury’s sentence said ‘libel with malice’: you can’t do anything with malice unless you have the intention,” says Pastor.

After the trial, the possibility that Johnny Depp would forgive Heard for millions was also discussed, but not having reached an agreement after the trial, the relationship between them seems to be more tense than ever -if possible-. However, Depp already has the favor of the jury, which is what he wanted most, and he does not seem to have financial problems. If he decided to waive the compensation, it would be a point in his favor in the public sphere.



Warner Bros. Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman’.



And your future movies?

According to legal collaborator Jessica Levinson, Amber Heard has the potential to continue earning money with which to finish paying compensation. Although her image has been damaged, surely more than one studio will not be afraid to sign her for her next films. For starters, she has yet to brand new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Much has been said about his participation in the film. About how her role was cut, if the trial has influenced her protagonism… The truth is that, whatever it may be, Heard is still part of the DC universe and, if reasonable time passes, the actress will find work again . Maybe not in big productions, but she doesn’t have to be due to a negative effect of the trial. Amber Heard did not have a brilliant career before meeting Johnny Depp and, although she has left somewhat upset, she can continue as an actress. Whether she succeeds or falls from grace is something that depends on her own efforts and the public’s oblivion.

