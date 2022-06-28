All the premieres of July 2022

The arrival of summer does not imply that July is short of premieres in Netflix. In fact, it comes loaded with a lot of action and adrenaline with movies like the unseen agent Y the sea monster and series like stranger thingsThe longest night Y resident Evil. Although there will also be room for romance with titles like Persuasion Y mismatched.

Day 1. Series. Season four (part 2) After discovering the origins of neighborthe villain of the fourth season, the last two episodes that close this installment arrive, where we can see if the boys manage to help Raise ya Nancy, each in its own dilemma. They are like movies, due to their long duration: chapter 8 lasts an hour and 25 minutes and chapter 9, two and a half hours.

Day 8. Series The new Spanish series on the platform is a thriller of pure action, with some script twists, but that also immerses the characters in a psychological game. The plot unfolds when a group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison, a center that houses dangerous prisoners with psychological problems, and cut off communications with the outside world. His goal is to capture a cruel serial killer (Louis Callejo), but the prison director (Albert Ammann) is willing to resist. Victor Sierra Y Xose Morais (Neboa, Serramoura) are listed as creators.

Day 14. Series Adaptation of the popular video game that was previously made into a movie, which combines unbridled action with terrifying mutant monsters. In 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, a young woman tries to settle scores with those responsible as she struggles to survive in New Raccoon City and in a world overrun by infected creatures. The problem is that she is the daughter of one of the great villains of the franchise, Albert Weskerconnected with the evil corporation umbrella. The search for her missing sister will be one of the main plots.

Day 15. Movie The director Carrie Cracknell updates one of Jane Austen’s latest novels, with dakota johnson (50 shades of gray) in the title role of this period film. Following the style of The Bridgertons, opts for an interracial cast, and also dares to break the fourth wall, with the protagonist speaking directly to the camera. Anne Elliot (Johnson), a rebellious young woman for her time, will be immersed in a love triangle when an old love appears in her life (Cosmo Jarvis) and a handsome aristocrat (Henry Golding).

Day 22. Movie Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Captain America) are in front of this thriller of spies with a powerful cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Pagey, Billy Bob Thornton… Based on the novel by The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, follows CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), alias Sierra Six, now disgraced and pursued by an old partner (Chris Evans). The agent he plays Ana de Armas will try to help him get out alive.

Day 29. Series Neil Patrick Harrisone of the protagonists of How I Met Your Mother, deals with the heartbreaks of relationships in this romantic comedy. He plays a New York real estate agent whose existence is turned upside down when her longtime boyfriend leaves home, with which he will have to learn to live with being single in his forties. It is signed by the creator of Emily in Paris Y sex in new york, Darren Starand the producer of modern family Y Fraser, Jeffrey Richman.

OTHER SERIES

BAD BUSINESS. Day 6. Felix Armand is the brains behind Germany’s most successful Fintech company: CableCash AG. But misfortunes pile up for him during the company’s IPO: from money laundering scandals to investor fraud and internet porn.

WHAT A SCARE, AUNT! Day 8. Throughout one night, a high school student who has always been very discreet seizes the opportunity to change course. But the next morning she realizes that she is a ghost.

SECOND WEDDINGS AND WISHES. Day 15. Korean series about a divorcee who plans her revenge against her ex-husband’s Machiavellian lover through an exclusive marriage agency at the service of the richest.

FARZAR. Day 15. Science fiction and animation comedy about the adventures of Prince Tarjetael. He and his team venture out of their dome-protected human city to battle evil aliens out to kill them.

A PLACE TO DREAM. Day 20. Season 4. Mel does not know if the child she is expecting is from Mark, her late husband, or from Jack, but she is excited about the idea of ​​being a mother. As Hope continues to recover from the car accident, the psychological fallout from her brain injury will have serious consequences for her and Doc. Brie is determined to prove the innocence of the man she loves.

KEEP BREATHING. Day 28. Miniseries about the crash of a civil plane in a distant Canadian border.

DETECTIVE CONAN: ZERO’S TEA TIME. Day 29. Animation series.

FANATIC. Day 29. Dani del Águila, Federico Maniá Sibona and Yago de Torres are responsible for this story to the rhythm of trap, narrated in 10-minute episodes, directed by Roger Gual. It’s about Chimera, the biggest musical idol in Spain, who dies in front of his numerous fans during a concert. Lázaro, a young delivery man and one of his unconditional followers, sees in this event the opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life, becoming overnight the person he had most admired: his late idol. Both characters are played by the singer and actor Lorenzo Ferro.

OTHER MOVIES

HELLO, GOODBYE AND EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED. Day 6. Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder star in this young love story based on the best-seller by Jennifer E. Smith. They play a couple who agree to break up before heading off to college.

THE SEA MONSTER. Day 8. Animated film directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Vaiana, Big Hero 6, Bolt). Back in the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were considered true heroes. The most acclaimed was Jacob Holland. But when the young stowaway Maisie Brumble sneaks onto her ship, a girl who wants to save the aquatic beasts, he is forced to embark with her on an epic journey through uncharted seas.

DANGEROUS FRIENDSHIPS. Day 8. At 17, Célène is preparing to live away from her fiancé, Pierre, for a time when she will move from Paris to Biarritz. But she must face the wicked elite of her new school, presided over by Vanessa, former star of the big screen and queen of Instagram, and the famous surfer Tristan, as dangerous as he is seductive.

RECURRENCE. Day 27. Former police officer Manuela Pipa Pelari found the opportunity to start from scratch in a town in northern Argentina. But the tragic death of a teenage girl drags her back into a world she thought she had escaped from.

HURT HEARTS. Day 29. Despite their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry for the military benefits that marriage brings.

REALITIES AND DOCUMENTARIES

HOW TO DESIGN AN EROTIC ROOM. Day 8. Several couples who want to stir up passion in the bedroom entrust Melanie Rose, a luxury interior designer, with spaces in which to enjoy their fantasies to the fullest.

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR MIND. Day 12. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and bestselling writer Michael Pollan present this docuseries in four parts, each dedicated to a psychoactive substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline.

BILL BURR: LIVE AT RED ROCKS. Day 12. Special comedy monologues.

DB COOPER: WHERE ARE YOU? Day 13. A docuseries about the 50-year search for the mysterious individual who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger plane in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000 in loot before disappearing off the map.

BLOWN AWAY. Day 22. Season 3. Contest ‘reality’. Ten glass artists from various countries come together in the largest blowing workshop in North America to push their creativity to the limit, driven by the desire to take the title of champion.

REFORMS FOR ALL POCKETS. Day 27. Season 3. Syd and Shea McGee, founders of the design company Studio McGee, present various interior design projects.

THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET. Day 27. A docuseries about a woman’s crusade against the self-proclaimed ‘king of revenge porn’ after some nude photos of her daughter appear ‘online’. This is Hunter Moore, who became famous in the early 2010s after founding IsAnyoneUp.com, a website where explicit photos of women and men were published, often without his consent.