all the news of the new update 21.10 of June 28

See if it’s making me angry not to have as much time as I would like to play this Season 3 of Fortnite that I consider having to do the mythical thing of locking myself up his last weekend to grind crazy levels in his Battle Pass. But it’s not just that I want that final skin of Darth Vader, is that the playable contents of this season have made, at least for me, the battle royale is resurrected after a somewhat disastrous Season 2.

The thing is Epic Games won’t stop updating Fortnite nor to continue with its strategy of overwhelm us with news for the battle royale; thing that has returned to make clear with the new update 21.10 of June 18. Next, I leave you with all the content and changes that have come to the game with her:

Now we can find more chainsaws than usual until next July 5 ❗

❗ A new variant of a weapon from the past is coming to the game: the Fireworks Flare Gun ✅

✅ These two new weapons can be found on the ground, in chests, and in supply drops throughout the island of Fortnite

So there you have it: you already know that fix updates (as Epic Games calls them) bring less news than usual, but the fact that a new weapon arrives in the game will always be welcome. I will keep you informed of any other news that arises regarding Fortnite in the futurewhether it has to do with its gameplay or with crazy crossovers that have been leaking out there for a while now.