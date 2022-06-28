All Elite Wrestling workers greet John Cena on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, two All Elite Wrestling workers made a video appearance to congratulate John Cena on his twenty years.

Within the framework of John Cena’s two-decade career and his return to WWE, several wrestling personalities offered their positive wishes to the honoree through pre-recorded messages. Along with names like Triple H, Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus, the public was surprised with the appearance of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Chris Jericho and Paul Wight (The Big Show) congratulating the leader of the “Cenation” for his extensive journey in WWE.

According to the news portal Fightful Selectthe idea of ​​his participation in this brief compact of greetings was thought for several weeks. Tony Khan was contacted to approve this idea, accepting WWE’s request and participating in the review of the material before delivering it to the company. A source revealed to Fightful that WWE was satisfied with the footage provided by the authority of All Elite Wrestling.

Although the case stood out among the fans, this is not the first time that something like this has happened in relation to WWE. Only in recent times have we had moments like Chris Jericho interviewed on the Stone Cold Steve Austin show, Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble with the Knockouts Championship, and we could even see AJ Styles send a congratulations to IMPACT for his twenty years. Equally, the position of the company regarding collaborations it has always been spontaneous and in small doses as seen tonight.

