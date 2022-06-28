Alan Rickman’s diaries to be published

personal diary of Alan Rickmanrecognized for playing Severus Snape in the films of Harry Potterwill be published next fall.

According to Variety, the actor always had in mind to share his writings with the world, a project that he was unable to materialize due to the pancreatic cancer he suffered and took his life in 2016. So now, his family is the one who has put hands to the work to launch this collection entitled Madly, deeply: The diaries of Alan Rickman.

The diaries of Rickman span from the early 1990s, when he starred in movies like robin hood prince of thievesuntil his last days of life. As reported, at the time of his death, in total, there were 27 volumes of manuscripts that made up this project.

In addition to the writings Madly, deeply: The diaries of Alan Rickman will also include an introduction by Kate Winslet, with whom the actor starred in Sense and sensibility in 1995 and a little chaos in 2014. Similarly, the publication presents an epilogue from the widow of RickmanRhyme Horton.

The collection will be officially launched on October 18, but you can already pre-order it by clicking here.

Cover photo taken from Harry Potter Facebook.

