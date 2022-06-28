Al-Khelaïfi willing to pay him his salary in order to send him away

PSG would have communicated to Neymar and his entourage the intention to sell him already in this transfer window. A market bomb that explodes in Paris and spreads worldwide.

The history between PSG And Neymar seems to have reached the end credits. According to the Spanish newspaper El Paíssources “close to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi”, president of the French club, revealed that the management has already communicated to the Brazilian the desire to sell him in this transfer window. The number one of the Parisian society, in addition to the new role of Kylian Mbappé after the renewal, he decided he wants to impose much more discipline on his players e Or Ney he would be one of the most undisciplined in training and post-match recovery.

This should be the beginning of the renewal that the club started with the extension of Mbappé, the departure of Leonardo and the arrival of Luis Campos. The turning point of this policy is based on the change of star. While before an environment was created around Neymar, now from Qatar they ask for a hard punch as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi expressed in several interviews and after those words the relations between the management and the Brazilian footballer had become very tense.

The most realistic option is to make a loan but you have to understand which club wants to take charge of a star of his caliber and with all that entails financially. Neymar takes a figure that is around 40 million euros per year for all concepts, i.e. advertising, clubs and companies linked to Qatari sovereign wealth funds. These are numbers that are not accessible to everyone, especially at this time.

Campos divided between PSG and Spain, has accepted another assignment: he will work with two clubs

A meeting would have taken place between the PSG and Neymar’s father, who asked for guarantees regarding all that is due to him, or from June 2022 and June 2027: this is a figure that is around 200 million euros net . Also according to the Spanish newspaper, PSG would be willing to pay all part of the salary to get rid of it and would be charged through its foundation in Brazil, the Neymar Jr.

PSG sources underline that Luis Campos will be the man who will lead this operation, but it will not be easy at all: Neymar is not happy with the change of direction and would have felt humiliated by this choice. The Brazilian, however, would be ready to get back into the game in another great club to silence all the gossips of the French capital: the number 10 would have communicated to his entourage that his next goal will be to win the Ballon d’Or away from Paris.

In recent weeks, there has been talk of Newcastle’s interest in O Ney, with the PIF Fund wanting a hit for its first summer transfer session at the helm of the Magpies. It would have been offered to Juventus by Campos, as revealed a few days ago by Sport.es, but the Juventus team can hardly go to Neymar after having almost closed Di Maria and Pogba.

In the market never say never, past sessions have taught us this and therefore we are going to experience a new market soap opera about one of the strongest players in the world.