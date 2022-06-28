Accident in Lamborghini for Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel, aged 10. Jennifer Lopez was also in the car

Small accident for the son of Ben Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, had by the American actor with his ex-wife and colleague Jennifer Garner, from which he separated in 2018.

The 10-year-old boy was driving one Lamborghini Urus yellow color rented shortly before by his father when he reversed a BMW X6.

Accident on a $ 1,475 a day Lamborghini

Ben Affleck he had just rented the Lamborghini SUV for $ 1,475 a day at a Beverly Hills dealership, reports the Daily Mail. Together with him and his son there was also his partner, Jennifer Lopez.

Accident in Lamborghini for Ben Affleck’s son, 10 years old

According to the British tabloid, the Lamborghini was parked between two SUVs and Samuel, controlled by his father who was standing next to the car with the door open, was supposed to get it out of the parking lot and onto the road.

While reversing, the child hit the BMW parked behind it. His father, however, immediately calmed him by embracing him.

Accident for Ben Affleck’s son: Jennifer Lopez was also in the car

At the time of the little accident Jennifer Lopez she was sitting in the back seat and neither frightened nor freaked out. She got out of the car and she let her partner sort it out.

When the three left the car rental, the pop star and actress was photographed taking Samuel by the hand.