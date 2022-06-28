5 PHOTOS of Tom Cruise that show his RADICAL physical change during the Top Gun saga

top gun: Maverick is shaping up to be the highest grossing movie of the year, smashing some records that belonged to the superhero movies but, it seems that from the hand of Tom Cruise this hegemony ended and once again the blockbusters of the summer belong to the cinema and to the big stars, that is why today we show you 5 Photos of Tom so that you know in depth his career and see the radical physical change that the actor had.

with these 5 Photos you will notice the radical physical change what did the actor have Tom Cruise from the first part of top gun to the new installment of Maverick and why you should see it to make it one of your favorite movies.

Top Gun your springboard to fame

In 1986, the movie hit theaters around the world. top guna film about a fleet of expert war pilots including Maverick, who was played by Tom Cruisewho had to face the heartthrob of the time, Val Kilmer, with whom he had great chemistry on screen, for which they achieved a cult film.

A charming smile and great personality were the letters of introduction of Tom Cruise in the world of cinema, so after this film his life and his physical they had a radical change.

controversial religion

In 1990 when the eyes of the world rested on Tom Cruise After being the protagonist of top gunfor which he became a very influential and important actor in Hollywood, so much so that his ideals had weight and more, when he openly declared that he belonged to the Church of Scientology.

Despite the controversy generated around this religion, the actor assures that they helped him overcome dyslexia and other problems. physical which allowed him to continue his career.

Mission Impossible

The success of Tom Cruise He did not stop and in the 2000s he played Ethan Hunt, the international spy in the film ‘Mission Impossible’, which catapulted the actor’s career to the horns of the moon, with an original spy story.

The Mission Impossible saga was extended to 6 installments in which the main character has always been Tom Cruise, for which he has already earned several million dollars with this saga. To be Ethan Hunt, Cruise had to get in shape and give a radical physical change that did not show since top gun.

elite actor

In addition to having starred in the sagas of top gun and Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise He continued to carve out an immense path in the cinema for which he is considered a historical actor in the industry as well as always appearing on the list of the most profitable in Hollywood.

Despite the fact that he is very persecuted by the paparazzi who want the Photos actor’s most private, he stays away from the controversy to be able to lead a life as normal as the one that an actor of his caliber can lead.

Maverick’s triumphant return

After more than 30 years it was released in theaters top gun: Maverick, the continuation of the first part and became the most watched film of 2022, grossing more than 300 million dollars at the box office, unseating the second installment of Doctor Strange and hot on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the most watched movie of all time after the opening of theaters.

Despite being over 50 years old, Tom Cruise He continues to be one of the most profitable faces in the industry by leaving millions of dollars in profits in the productions he participates in, for this reason and his great acting level he will be a cinema legend very soon thanks to his legacy in the seventh art.