5 celebrities who love gambling

People from different countries, cultures, genders, and generations enjoy the thrill of playing roulette, blackjack, and slot machines, among many other forms of gaming. The traditional way is to go to physical casinos and place bets at the gaming tables. However, this option has been relegated to the background after the emergence of online casinos. Online gaming platforms offer an extensive catalog of games of chance, different payment methods and even live dealer games that faithfully mimic the experience of playing in a physical casino and allow you to play from anywhere in the world from a mobile device with a connection. to Internet.

Online casinos have democratized access to gambling in recent years. For this reason, it is not surprising that it remains a popular activity among the general public. Today, online casinos attract millions of people around the world. Among its users, we must also highlight the large number of celebrities who take advantage of technology and enjoy modalities such as slots, blackjack or roulette from anywhere. Whether they appear on stage, the big screen, or on television, celebrities are human beings just like everyone else, with the same interests and hobbies as everyone else, including gambling. In this article we talk about the most well-known celebrities who enjoy casino games.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck needs no introduction. The Californian actor and director is one of the great stars of Hollywood. At 49 years old, the American has an extensive professional career, starring in such well-known films as ‘Good Will Hunting’ (Gus Van Sant, 1997), ‘Argo’ (Ben Affleck, 2012) or ‘The Justice League of Zack Snyder’ (Zack Snyder, 2021), among others. In addition to his acting skills, Affleck is known to be passionate about card games.

The Californian actor and director has a preference for blackjack and poker, although he also enjoys other casino games. In fact, Affleck was kicked out of one of Las Vegas’s biggest casinos, the Hard Rock, in 2014 for counting cards in blackjack, a practice banned in many gaming establishments. Lucky for him, the online casinos offer the possibility of enjoying a wide universe of possibilitiesincluding blackjack.

Paris Hilton

On many occasions there is a tendency to think that games of chance are a thing for men. However, this contrasts with the reality of online casinos, which have more and more women interested in different types of gambling. Paris Hilton is one of the female celebrities most interested in gamblingr. The famous heiress of the Hilton hotels often frequents Las Vegas casinos to enjoy game modes such as roulette and blackjack.

In 2014, Hilton won $50,000 at the blackjack tables in Atlantic City, one of the most popular destinations in the United States for gambling. Despite the atmosphere of traditional casinos, the New York model and businesswoman prefers the availability of online casinos, since they offer the possibility of enjoying different games of chance at any time and place.

Tiger Woods

Considered by many to be one of the best players in the history of golf, Tiger Woods was the golfer who revolutionized the sport more than two decades ago. At 46 years old, the American, who has returned to the golf courses months after the traffic accident he suffered last February, collect all kinds of records, including the player with the most PGA Tour wins, with a total of 82 wins. The winner of 15 majors is another passionate about gambling.

Roulette and blackjack are Woods’ favorite game modes. The American golfer used to be a regular at many Las Vegas casinos, but his playing activity has dwindled over the years. Today, Woods still enjoys gamblingbut now he does it in online casinos, since he can save time and dedicate more hours of his life to his two children.

Brad Pitt

At 58, Brad Pitt is in the final stretch of his professional career. This was recently expressed by the actor himself in an interview in GQ magazine. The American is one of the most influential actors in the history of contemporary cinema, thanks especially to films like ‘Fight Club’ (David Fincher, 2000), ‘Seven’ (David Fincher, 1996) or ‘Snatch. Pigs and Diamonds’ (Guy Ritchie, 2000).

Pitt has starred in one of the best casino movies in film history: ‘Ocean’s eleven’ (Steven Soderbergh, 2001). However, this is not the only approach of the actor with the roulette tables. The American became interested in gambling during his preparation for the role of Rusty Ryanen in ‘Ocean’s eleven’ and developed a great passion for this activity, mainly for blackjack, since it is a game modality that requires certain skill and strategy.

George Clooney

‘Ocean’s eleven’ had a luxury cast, with actors of the stature of Brad Pitt and George Clooney, among many others. The Kentucky-born actor played the character of Danny Ocean, a charismatic thief who plans his next heist just 24 hours after his release from prison. Clooney has shown his passion for gambling both on and off the big screen.

Clooney loves all kinds of casino games, like roulette and blackjack, among others. The American actor is so into gambling that he even made an effort to open his own casino in Las Vegas more than a decade ago. Unfortunately for him, the project was a failure and the gambling establishment was never built.