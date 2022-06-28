12 of the most iconic LGTBIQ+-themed movies and series in history

A simple lesbian kiss in the new Pixar movie, Lightyearhas unleashed a global controversy which has shown that the debate and tolerance against the LGTBIQ+ collective is not over. For this reason, the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have vetoed its premiere in their respective countries.

Until rather recently, homosexuality or transsexuality have been the subject of great controversy in the more than 100 years of cinema history. However, recently, the collective is gaining a greater presence —and recognition— within the audiovisual industry.

Without going any further, in 2017, the film moonlit made history by becoming the first LGTBIQ+ film to win the Oscar for best film. Years before, Ang Lee, with Brokeback Mountain, had paved the way by winning three Oscars for best direction, best music and best adapted screenplay.

During its nearly hundred-year history, the LGTBIQ+ collective has not been well represented at the Oscars. In the leading male acting category, no openly gay man had received a nomination until Ian McKellen in 1998 for Gods and Monsters. Kevin Spacey won two Oscars in the 90s, but his sexuality was not open, like Marlo Brando, who did not declare his bisexuality years later.

In the female category It hasn’t gone much better. Jodie Foster is the only gay woman to win an Oscar for a leading role. She won it twice, once in 1988 and once in 1991.

In other areas it has gone much better, such as in the categories of supporting actor and actress or best music. In addition, according to Cromosoma Max, several people from the group have won the statuette outside the acting categories, such as Bill Condon, who won the best adapted screenplay for Gods and Monsters; Allan Ball, Best Screenplay for American Beauty; and, John Schlesinger, who won best director for midnight cowboy.

Much progress has been made in recent years, but it is still not enough. For this reason, it is very important to support the making of more and more films with this theme, thus helping to normalize a group that increasingly feels more comfortable with their condition, but still suffers from the violence of intolerant people.

Thus, on the occasion of International LGBT Pride Dayfrom ENCLAVE ODS we select some of the most iconic films and series in history with LGTBIQ+ themes.

1. ‘Moonlight’ (2016)





This film achieved many milestones: it was the first LGTBIQ+ themed film to win the Oscar for Best Picture; the first film to win this award with a 100% African-American cast; and, Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win the Oscar for best supporting actor.

With a disruptive aesthetic, the film follows the Chiron’s lifea young African American who grows up in a conflictive area of ​​Miami, where he tries to survive and deal with his mother’s drug addiction and violence.

Available on Movistar +.

2. ‘Euphoria’ (2019)





With a risky staging, this series tackles completely new topics. euphoria follow the rue’s story (played by Zendaya), a 17 year old drug addict who comes back from rehab without ever staying completely sober.

In the meantime, meet Jules (Hunter Schafer), a young transsexual for whom he feels an irresistible attraction. An history about friendship, drugs, sex, violence, identity problems which, as Pablo González Taboada of FilmAffinity says, is “pure euphoria”.

Available on HBO.

3. ‘The Maiden’ (2016)





Korean cinema is astonishing the entire planet. In recent times, the series the squid game or the Oscar winner parasites they have opened up a new world for the viewer in the West. Director Park Chan-wook is one of the greatest exponents of korean thriller. He became known worldwide for the dark old boybut with The maid does not lag behind.

The film revolves around Sookeea young woman who has been hired as maid of a rich Japanese woman, Hideko, during the occupation of Korea in the 1930s. Sookee enters the mansion with a secret goal, but the special relationship she develops with Hideko will break everything she was looking for. The highly sensual scenes provide a formidable beauty to the tape and its ending leaves no one indifferent to nobody. Safety pin.

Available on Movistar +.

4. ‘Venom’ (2020)





Created by the Jays —Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi—, this Atresmedia miniseries follows the story of the controversial trans Cristina Ortizabetter known as the poisonfrom his difficult childhood in Almería to his rise to fame in the late night shows by Pepe Navarro Tonight we cross the Mississippiuntil his time in prison.

The series is based on the memoirs written by Valerie Vegas, Say! Neither a whore nor a saint: The memories of La Veneno (desktop). This fiction has been a milestone for giving new recognition to the trans community within the audiovisual industry.

Available in Atresplayer Premium.

5. ‘Philadelphia’ (1993)





Andy Becket’s (Tom Hanks) life changes completely when he is diagnosed with AIDS. His company, when he finds out about his illness, fires him and has to hire the lawyer Joseph Miller (Denzel Washington) to defend him in court. The play, for which Hanks won his first Oscar, invites reflection on the stigmatization of the disease and homosexuality.

Available on Amazon Prime and Filmin.

6. ‘Pose’ (2018)





Set in the 80s, it tells the story of the cultural scene of the Afro-American and Latino LGTBIQ+ collective in New York City. While chasing their dreams in a society that rejects them, the characters fight for trophies and recognition on stage. underground through dance and modeling, and they support each other in a network of foster families called houses.

Available on HBO and Disney +.

7. ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)





an authentic mass phenomenon when it was released in late 2005. The film’s story revolves around two pastors from the state of Wyoming who begin a love affair in 1963. Increasingly passionate, their love will be difficult to hide from their respective wives. Under the direction of Ang Lee, the film achieved three oscarsalthough it did not get the coveted golden statuette for best film, which went to Crash.

Available on Netflix.

8. ‘Rent’ (2005)





Based on the Broadway hit, Rent it’s a musical that addresses the story of a group of young bohemians looking to be successful in life. All this while trying to overcome poverty, disease and, above all, the epidemic of a virus like the AIDS. Directed by Chris Colombus, director of films such as Home alone and the first two Harry Potter films, the musical has several unforgettable songs like seasons of love.

Available in Filmin.

9. ‘Call me by your name’ (2017)





In the summer of 1983, in northern Italy, 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) spends his time lounging and listening to music at his parents’ villa. Suddenly, Oliver appears, a young American. Soon an attraction will appear between the two. Based on the homonymous novel by Andre Acimanthe tape is a ode to first loves. The work adorned Timothee Chalametone of the most fashionable actors of the moment in Hollywood, with whom he was nominated for an Oscar.

Available on Netflix, Mosvistar + and Fubo TV.

10. ‘Orange Is The New Black’ (2013)





piper chapman is a wealthy New Yorker living in Connecticut who is about to get married, but a drug crime with her old girlfriend that she had committed years before ends up putting her in jail. The successful Netflix series addressed various issues such as american prison systemcorruption, abuse of power and lesbianism.

Available on Netflix.

11. ‘Black Mirror: Saint Juniper’ (2016)





The third episode of the fourth season of the dystopian series BlackMirror It is, without a doubt, one of the best chapters of Netflix fiction. Set in 1987, the chapter takes place in the Californian city of San Junipero. A shy woman, Yorkie, meets the outgoing Kelly, with whom she ends up having sex. Little by little, they develop a loving affinity, although in the end not everything is what it seemed.

Available on Netflix.

12. ‘Happy Together’ (1997)





A Hong Kong gay couple, Ho Po-wing and Lai Yiu-faidecides to travel to the Iguazú Falls, Argentina, to see if they are capable of fix your relationship. In the end, they decide to separate. But their relationship does not end there, it is a continuous back and forth story. Chinese director’s sixth film Wong Karwaione of the most talented directors of Asian cinema.

Available on Movistar + and Filmin.

