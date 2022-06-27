Zendaya plays tennis on the set of Luca Guadagnino’s new film

A new video posted on Twitter shows Zendaya playing tennis in preparation for his next movie Challengers. For the star of Euphoria this is the first post-Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress will star in the film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film is a romantic sports drama that follows Tashi Donaldson (Zendaya), wife and coach of famous tennis player Art Donaldson (Mike Faist). Despite Art being in the midst of a losing streak, Tashi signs him up to compete in the Challenger event, only to find that he will compete against a former lover of his.

Zendayain addition to acting in the film, he is also part of the production team. The film is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. Not much is known about the film apart from the plot and casting which also includes Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile, also in 2023, the actress will appear in Dunes 2whose release is scheduled for October 20, 2023.

A new video shared on Twitter (via @dayaforever_) gave viewers a preview of the tennis skills of Zendaya in Challengers. The video sees the actress playing tennis on the film set.

We got a video of Zendaya playing tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/nW8FhLAVgh – Bre (@dayaforever_) June 26, 2022

Challengers from Luca Guadagnino sees protagonists Zendaya, Mike Faist And Josh O’Connor. It will hit US theaters on August 1, 2023.