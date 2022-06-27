WWE SmackDown June 24, 2022: preliminary hearing

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded a preliminary audience of 2,120,000 viewers on average. This would mean a decrease compared to last week’s data, when an average of 2,389,000 viewers was recorded. It is speculated that the final data will be between 2.2 million viewers on average.

The program recorded a Compartir of 0.5 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.62). However, the final number will be published on Monday.

The chapter of the blue brand featured several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the victory of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the main event that gave them access to the men’s Money in The Bank ladder fight.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 viewers

March 11: 2,226,000 viewers

March 18: 2,147,000 viewers

March 25: 2,180,000 viewers

April 1: 2,359,000 viewers

April 8: 2,230,000 viewers

April 15: 2,142,000 viewers

April 22: 1,952,000 viewers

April 29: 1,953,000 viewers

May 6: 1,998,000 viewers

May 13: 1,893,000 viewers

May 20: 2,031,000 viewers

May 27: 1,878,000 viewers

June 3: 1,939,000 viewers

June 10: 1,914,000 viewers

June 17: 2,389,000 viewers



June 24: 2,120,000 viewers (preliminary)

