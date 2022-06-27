WWE SmackDown June 24, 2022: preliminary hearing
The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded a preliminary audience of 2,120,000 viewers on average. This would mean a decrease compared to last week’s data, when an average of 2,389,000 viewers was recorded. It is speculated that the final data will be between 2.2 million viewers on average.
The program recorded a Compartir of 0.5 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.62). However, the final number will be published on Monday.
The chapter of the blue brand featured several fights and segments of interest, highlighting the victory of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the main event that gave them access to the men’s Money in The Bank ladder fight.
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022
- January 7: 2,271,000 viewers
- January 14: 2,147,000 viewers
- January 21: 2,255,000 viewers
- January 28: 2,217,000 viewers
- February 4: 2,151,000 viewers
- February 11: 2,231,000 viewers
- February 18: 2,173,000 viewers
- February 25: 2,114,000 viewers
- March 4: 2,261,000 viewers
- March 11: 2,226,000 viewers
- March 18: 2,147,000 viewers
- March 25: 2,180,000 viewers
- April 1: 2,359,000 viewers
- April 8: 2,230,000 viewers
- April 15: 2,142,000 viewers
- April 22: 1,952,000 viewers
- April 29: 1,953,000 viewers
- May 6: 1,998,000 viewers
- May 13: 1,893,000 viewers
- May 20: 2,031,000 viewers
- May 27: 1,878,000 viewers
- June 3: 1,939,000 viewers
- June 10: 1,914,000 viewers
- June 17: 2,389,000 viewers
June 24: 2,120,000 viewers (preliminary)
