WWE Champion wants to make a movie with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

‘The People’s Champion’, The Rockis not only one of the best stars in WWE history, but also one of the biggest actors globally, that is why bianca belair stated that he would like to work with him on a film.

The RAW Women’s Champion has high aspirations in and out of WWE

Although the career of ‘La Superlativa’ it hasn’t been too long if we compare it with those of other stars, the truth is that if it has been quite successfulbecause after a remarkable passage through the lands of NXT, Belair would reach the main roster where his role has remained in the stellar planes, achieving two title victories, both in the Great Event, WrestleMania. As well, Bianca has no intention of hitting the brakes:

“I just want to continue on this adventure. I’ve been very successful very quickly in my career, but I’m just getting started. I am here to create a legacy. I want people to look at my legacy and feel something, I don’t want them to remember me only by doing amazing moves or winning Championships. I want to change the game.”

Bianca wants to carry her legacy even outside of wrestling and wants to act alongside The Rock

In the same way that stars like John Cena, Batista or, of course, ‘The Brahma Bull’ have done, the current RAW Women’s Champion wants to dedicate herself to cinema and acting in the futurethese were the words he gave to ‘The Cut’ in relation to it:

«I wish that my legacy is one that shows everyone that we are not just fighters; we are artists, actresses, athletes, activists, representatives. We do it all, I want to be here to do it all; do amazing things in and out of the ring. I want to prove that you can be anything you want to be. And maybe one day I’ll be in a movie with The Rock. We’ll see.”

Bianca Belair’s next title defense will take place on Saturday July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV against Carmella.

