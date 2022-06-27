Wolverine fans have a new actor from The Boys as their ideal candidate

In the last times Marvel has been noted for its fan service, that is, for giving the fans what they want to see. It could be said that it all began with the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home where the presence of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. It should be remembered that before its premiere, there were months full of rumors and speculation by fans who wanted to see the actors once again in the costume of the arachnid superhero.

A few months later, the production company did the same again with the second installment of Doctor Strange. In this, the sorcerer travels through the multiverse and lands in different universes where variables of already existing superheroes are presented. One of the appearances or cameos that most moved the fans was that of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, the leader of The Fantastic Four.

Marvel and fan favorite John Krasinski for Mr. Fantastic.

Krasinski had become the chosen one by the fans to interpret the character and recently sam raimidirector of the film, confirmed that the decision to hire the actor it was thanks to the fans. Therefore, it is not crazy to think that the opinions of the fans can determine certain things about the future of Marvel.

But that of the actor from The Office was not the only surprise of the film. Added to this was the presence of Patrick Stewart who once again put himself in the shoes of the Professor X. Recall that in the comics, Professor X is the founder of the X Men so it’s only a matter of time before the mutants make their debut in the MCU.

Added to this, rumors of an appearance of Wolverines they do not seem to stop and the fans are in search of the actor who will replace Hugh Jackman, who gave life to the character for more than 15 years. And since she announced that Logan (released in 2018) would be his last film as the hero, everyone is wondering who will take his place.

Jackman’s first appearance as Wolverine was in X-Men (2000).

Many are the names that have sounded, Tom Hardy, Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, Chris Evans, among many others. Recently, Karl Urbanprotagonist of TheBoysbroke the silence about the rumors that pointed to him as the new Wolverines. But the 50-year-old actor is not the only option of TheBoys of the fans.

In the last few hours, another actor from the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series began to sound like a possible candidate. Is about Anthony Starr, who plays Homelander in the platform’s superhero satire. An artist took it upon himself to post a fan art on social media featuring a Wolverines with Starr as protagonist. The image revolutionized the followers and reached the hands of the 46-year-old actor.

“Oooff, my bones ache just imagining action work,” the actor commented on the post. without a doubt Wolverines He is one of the most violent characters. Marvel so physical demand can be a very important factor to take into account when casting. On your side, Anthony Starr continues to amaze fans with his diabolical Homelander in TheBoys.

While looking forward to more news about the X Men, Wolverines or the return of the mutants, Marvel prepares for big premieres and projects that show that there is nothing to fear about the future plans of the MCU.

