Will Smith Wins Best Actor at the BET Awards

Three months of what happened with Chris Brown at the Oscars, Will Smith won the award for best actor in the 2022 edition of the BET Awardsheld this Sunday June 26 in Los Angeles, California.

The actor was recognized for his work in king richardfilm by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which won as best film

The BET Awards were created in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to recognize people of African descent and other ethnic minorities who stand out in the fields of music, sports and entertainment.

For this 2022 edition, the nominees were selected by BET’s Voting Academy, made up of entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

As expected,

Will Smith

He did not attend the delivery of these awards, because since he had the incident with Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars, he has been away from the spotlight.

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS Will Smith (right) punches Chris Rock while Rock is speaking onstage at the 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith

won the award beating Adrian Holmes (Bel Air), Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Denzel Washington(The Tragedy Of Macbeth), Fores, Whitaker 8Respect Godfather Of Harlem), Jarabi Banks (Bel Air), and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

Smith played the demanding father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic.

So far the actor has not spoken for obtaining this award.

Will Smith He has obtained this award in 2002 and 2009.

Other winners at the BET Awards

During the delivery of BET AwardsZendeya was recognized with the award for Best Actress thanks to her participation in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Other winners were: Jazmine Sullivan as best female r&b/pop artist, in the same category but in the male category, the award went to The Weeknd.

While Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) were recognized as the best group.

The female athlete of the year award went to Naomi Osaka, and in the men’s category the winner was Stephen Curry.

