Will Smith wins Best Actor at the BET Awards for his work in King Richard | People | Entertainment

Just three months after the world was shaken by the slap that the actor Will Smith will launch live against Chris Rock at the Oscarsthe bet awards Smith was awarded the Best Actor title.

Despite being handed a ten-year ban from the Oscars after assaulting Chris Rock on stage, Will Smith continues to earn more praise for his performance. The 53-year-old actor received the Best Actor award for his work in King Richard at the BET Awards on Sunday night, although he did not attend the ceremony.

Smith defeated contenders Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks for Bel Air, Anthony Anderson for Blackish; Damson Idris for Snowfall; Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth; Forest Whitaker for The Godfather of Harlem and Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us.

The talented Smith has previously won a BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG, Critics Choice, Oscar and NAACP Image Award for his work as Richard, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. However, the embattled artist has kept a low profile ever since he attacked host Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

The altercation occurred when Chris made a rude comment about Jada Pinkett’s shaved head by joking, “Jada I love you GI Jane 2 can’t wait to see it.”

Jada, 50, who suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, received the comment dismissively. Will almost immediately jumped out of his seat, walked onto the stage and slapped the host in front of everyone at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and millions of viewers watching on television. At first, viewers imagined that it was a joke of that harsh humor, “black humor” they call it, that American stars sometimes show at their awards.

Furthermore, when I follow the ceremony script, Will Smith was called on stage to receive his Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

The repentant actor released a statement a few days after the incident explaining that the comedian’s words were “too much for me” and that he had “reacted emotionally.”

Suspended by the Academy

Will also admitted that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable” and left him “embarrassed”. The result was a ten-year suspension from the Oscar ceremonies and the actor then resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Men in Black star had not been seen in public since he was in Mumbai, India, in April, where he reportedly traveled for spiritual purposes.

Earlier this month, on his show Red Table Talk, Jada spoke about the alopecia and the slap, revealing that “my deepest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have the opportunity to heal, talk about this and reconcile”. (AND)