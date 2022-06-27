Will Smith is recognized at the BET Awards three months before the Oscars | Films

Irais M.

He was awarded Best Actor for his role in ‘King Richard’.

Will Smith won the Best Actor award at the most recent BET Awards. held this Sunday (June 26) in Los Angeles. This happened three months after the Oscar ceremony, where the actor’s statuette was overshadowed by the incident with Chris Brown.

Besides that Will Smith will win for his portrayal of Richard Williams, king richard It won the BET Award for Best Picture. These recognitions have been held by Black Entertainment Television since 2001 to recognize the most outstanding Afro-descendants from different branches of the entertainment industry.

As it was expected, Will Smith was not at the awards ceremony to receive his award for Best Actor, Since he hit Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars, he has kept a fairly low profile. In fact, he did not even comment on social networks regarding his triumph.

Although the success of the Academy Awards seems to have affected the career of Will Smith, the actor can still be nominated for an Oscar, although he is prohibited from attending the ceremony for the next 10 years.

At the BET Awards, Will Smith won Best Actor before Adrian Holmes (Bel-Air), Anthony Anderson (Black Ish), Damson Idriss (snow fall), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth), Forest Whitaker (Respect/ Godfather Of Harlem), Jabari Banks (Bel-Air) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), the rest of the nominees.

During the delivery, Zendaya was recognized with the award for Best Actress thanks to her participation in euphoria Y Spider-Man: No Way Home.

did you know thate Will Smith had already obtained this recognition at the BET Awards 2002 and 2009?