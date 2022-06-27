Will Smith again generates controversy and discussion among his fans by receiving another award

Will Smithwho was mired in controversy following his infamous slap at the Oscars earlier this year, has divided fans yet again as he was reportedly honored with the BET award.

It was revealed that during the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night, he had received the honor of Best Actor for his interpretation of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Smith’s performance has received significant praise and appreciation since the film’s release, but fans have been conflicted ever since he received the Oscar the same night he slapped Chris Rock.

Many of his fans had similar reactions upon learning of the actor’s win at the BET ceremony, after which Smith quickly began trending on social media.

One joked: “I see Will Smith won a BET award and I didn’t realize they had added a ‘Best Slap’ category.”

Another reacted: “Will Smith should be at the BET Awards with Chris Rock.”

Some came to the actor’s defense, with one writing, “BET should have done something for Will Smith, to show they had his back. Do what they did for Chris,” and another commented: “Shout out to BET for not disparaging #WillSmith. Congratulations Rey!!”

Will Smith hasn’t joined social media since issuing an apology for his actions, calling violence in all its forms “poisonous” and “destructive.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, while continuing her appearances on Red Table Talk, stated. “My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile.”