Will Johnny Depp be Jack Sparrow again? They affirm that Disney wants him for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6′ – El Financiero

I ho, I ho! Will Johnny Depp be a pirate again? An industry source says that Disney is preparing a $301 million as a formal apology for the actor, with a request for him to return as Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, according to the Australian outlet Poptopic.

The 59-year-old actor was the main lead in five Pirates movies in the last 15 years, his last appearance was in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017).

In 2018, Depp was embroiled in controversy when Amber Heardher ex-partner, published an article in Washington Post where she referred to herself as a figure representing domestic abuse.

For this reason he sued her for defamation this 2022 in the so-called ‘trial of the century’, where it was determined that the ‘Aquaman’ actress should pay him just over 10 million dollars as compensation, while he has to give her two million for statements by her former attorney that defamed her.

During the trial in a civil court in Virginia, United States, Johnny Depp took the stand and spoke about his iconic character, from which he was fired after Heard’s article was published, according to his attorney.

“I had a feeling these characters should be able to say goodbye properly. There is a way to end a franchise like that. I planned to continue until it was time to stop,” Depp explained on the stand.

Also, the actor told the jury that I would never work with Disney again. after executives made him feel “guilty until proven innocent.” “If Disney came to you with 300 million dollars and a million alpacasNothing on earth would make you work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Right?” they asked, to which Depp replied under oath, “That’s right.”

Disney, ready to offer the 300 million dollars

In case you have worked on the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanoriginally Depp would have won $22.5 million.

In Poptopic, a source close to the company assured that they want the actor back: “Disney is very interested in fixing his relationship with Johnny Depp. They communicated with the actor before his trial for defamation against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in returning for another ‘pirates’ or two

“I know that the company sent you a gift basket with a very sincere letter, but I’m not sure how he received it. But what I can tell you is that the study has already written a draft for a movie about Jack Sparrow, so they have high hopes that johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” he added.

He also explained that Disney will include in the agreement a sizeable donation to a charity of Depp’s choice, not only are they looking for him to return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, but also for a Disney Plus spin-off series about the early years of the Black Pearl captain.

The Australian medium adds that Depp is eyeing another role, that of Gómez Addams in the new Netflix and Tim Burton series ‘Merlina’. For now, the actor is focused on his career as a musician, since he announced a six-date tour in 2023 with Hollywood Vampires.

During the trial, Depp was very upset with the company: “It had been two years of constant talk around the world about me being a wife beater. So I’m sure Disney was trying to cut ties to be sure. I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, and certainly a very successful relationship for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent”, he added.

“Honestly, I will never do anything involving this discussion again. to increase my shame of having prostituted myself for all these damn years of shit wasted on characters that, ignorantly, I began to think about my legacy, “he wrote then. “My anger is that the script was written very loosely and I had to rewrite it”, he clarified in front of the jury.

Recently in disneyland paris the face of the captain jack sparrow in a light show and fireworks.