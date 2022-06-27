Will Ben Affleck’s Batman Return After The Flash?

Various insiders tell us about the future of the DCEU after FlashWill we see Ben Affleck’s Batman again?

A few days ago a test function of Flashand after the same various insiders began to share information about the aforementioned film and what it means for the future of the DCEU.

Will Batfleck be back?

One of the first topics they discussed was the figure of Ben Affleck What Batman: Is there the possibility of seeing the interpreter again as the famous hero? According to ViewerAnon the answer is yes, because as he points out in a response from Reddit: “Batfleck does not die in Flash and his universe is neither overwritten nor destroyed.”.

To reinforce this information, ViewerAnon published a tweet where he clarifies that Flash does not cause an entire reboot of the movies of the DCEUbut a new temporary line that coexists with others:

“In the film there is no reboot of the timeline. Only a new universe is created that coexists with others. I’m telling you this in case an article (from ScreenGeek) gave you a heart attack.”

Within the movie itself, there isn’t a rebooted timeline. It’s a new timeline that still exists alongside other timelines. In case a certain article just gave you a heart attack. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) March 30, 2022

Is the Snyderverse still canon?

On the latter, the insider Grace Randolph mentions that this ending will allow Warner Bros continue narrating stories in the universe of Zack Snyderif they so wish in the future, however many of the things raised in that universe will be removed in the new timeline of the DCEU:

“Basically Flash puts the Snyderverse aside, this so that Warner Bros can access it in the future, in case they so choose. However, much of this universe has been eliminated in the DCEU, this due to the changes that I have told you about Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, etc. ”

Basically, #TheFlash movie will put the #SnyderVerse off to the side for WB to access it – should they so choose sometime in the future. The SnyderVerse is STILL largely removed from the #DCEU with the changes I told you re Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl, etc pic.twitter.com/HlALC6tuv0 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 30, 2022

In addition to the above, insiders such as ViewerAnon Y KC Walsh mention that what happened in The Justice League of Zack Snyder is canon, because there is a moment where the Batman of Ben Affleck talk to Flash (Ezra Miller) of that moment where he had to go back in time to save the world, a reference to the outcome of the Justice League of Zack Snyder.

Will Superman return?

After the above, insiders like the same Grace Randolph, KC Walsh Y MyTimeToShineHellopoint out that although the door is not closed for the return of henry cavill What Supermanthe place of this character will be occupied by the super girl of Sasha Street.

In fact, MyTimeToShineHello posted a tweet where qualifies as “certain” stipulated by a ScreenGeek article, which mentions that in the new narrative line of the DCEU the super girl of Sasha Street is the last survivor of Krypton, because the villain Zod murdered the Superman of henry cavill when I was a baby.

A new and old Batman?

Finally, it is worth noting that Grace Randolph has reported that the new timeline of DCEU created after Flash will have Michael Keaton as their Batman.

cinephiles and cinephiles, What do you think?