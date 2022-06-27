Why doesn’t Christian Bale’s Cap look like the one in the comics?

Thor 4 (Love and Thunder) opens on July 8 and the first reviews have been very positive

Taika Waititi returns to direct a Thor movie (Thor 4) after the good reviews from the press (not so much from some sector of the fans) and repeating, precisely in those good reviews. Much of it focuses on how well you are Christian Bale as Gorr, although everyone can see that physically it does not look much like the one in the comics. Why has that been? Well, Bale himself explains:

I was coming out of a movie in which you had to be somewhat lacking in muscle and then I saw the images and thought: ‘Well, that’s not going to be possible… and the thong thing already…’. In the comics, though, he physically seemed like, you know, someone to be reckoned with. And I said, ‘Well, you know, that’s not going to be possible in the state I’m in. And we have literally three days between when I finish a movie and when I go to Australia for quarantine and whatnot. Normally I like to have a lot more time in between, but the pandemic made things work out like this.

So we said, ‘Okay, no, we’re going to go with the supernatural powers that he does have for Thor 4, which he gets from the Necro sword and so on,’ which I think works very effectively. And, you know, they might want to see his ass; They don’t want to see mine. So let’s say let’s lose that thong – and that decision, thank God, was already made the first time I sat down with Taika… He said, ‘No, no, no, no, let’s not go there.’

Remember that Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) opens on July 8we almost have it here.