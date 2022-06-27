Who was the first Disney princess?

In the 1920s, waltdisney Together with his brother, he founded the popular studio that became the owner of hits and important statuettes. With a great imagination and a lot of talent, they carried out projects that continue to be applauded by the audience.

Although among his most applauded works are Mickey and Minnie Mousewe cannot deny that the princesses They have also gained a lot of prominence during all these years. All played an important role in the childhood of many people.

The truth is that each one of them is remembered for something in particular: for having golden hair that is many meters long, for being a mermaid, for having a fairy godmother and also for being the first princess who created the studio.

We tell you which was the first princess that was part of Disney.

An Icon!: Meet Disney’s First Princess

The first princess qwho joined the universe of Disney it was Snow White. This fictional character emerged through a fairy tale, which has different versions in all parts of the world. However, the most popular is part of the Grimm brothers and came to light in 1812.

Based on this story, the House of the Mouse decided to carry out an animated film starring this beautiful girl. This production opened on December 21, 1937, and was titled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Known in Latin America as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Interestingly, it became first studio princess. And this is not the only achievement he has! She is also the first fictional female character with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “fairest of all” gave us a fascinating story, where we can find an unforgettable love and scenes full of music.

Snow White, the first official Disney princess.

Upon receiving the title first princess, its popularity grew from the first moment and managed to conquer viewers from all over the world. In this way, she became one of the most famous female characters in animated cinema, and she came to have cameos in other productions. We have seen her in movies like Who cheated on roger rabbit?, Mickey’s Magical Christmas, Mickey’s House of Villains, Ralph Breaks the Internet and even Shrek 3.

Of course, Snow White also had proposals live action. He had an adaptation of his story with Kristen Stewart, where he introduced us to a feisty princess and a darker plot. Also a nicer movie with Lily Collins as protagonist. The next version of him will come from the hand of Disneyand will star Rachel Zeglerwho shone in the adaptation of West Side Story of steven spielberg. A young girl who has the talent and beauty to shine in that role.

Of course, this princess is not far from scandals and neither is her next live-action. Many users of social networks complained about the choice of the protagonist, assuring that does not physically resemble the character. Also, the final kiss of the story was canceled, since it is not consensual. Let us remember that she is asleep when the prince kisses her.

