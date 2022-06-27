What would happen if you didn’t remember your own secrets? Trailer for ‘Appearances’, a psychological thriller with Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Apple TV + presents the official trailer for ‘appearances’psychological thriller created by Veronica West (‘High Fidelity’) whose first three episodes will premiere on the streaming platform on July 29. A new episode available every week until completing a total of eight.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (‘loki’, ‘The Morning Show’) leads the cast of this miniseries set in high society in San Francisco in which she plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered a head trauma, apparently the result of a suicide attempt, which has left her with an acute loss of consciousness. memory.

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is being told is the truth she has lived. Through surprising twists and an unexpected love triangle, this complex and sexy thriller begs the question: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?

‘appearances’ is a story of self-discovery that explores whether we are already programmed to become who we are, or whether we choose our own identity.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘The Haunting of Hill House’), Stephen James (‘homecoming’), Ari Graynor (‘die standing’), Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (‘Secrets and Lies’), Francois Arnaud (‘I killed my mother’) and Millie Brady (‘Pride + Prejudice + Zombies’) round out the main cast of this Apple Studios production and Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+.

Veronica West is the creator and screenwriter of ‘appearances’as well as executive producing alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (‘I could destroy you’), who has also directed four episodes, including the first. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates have shared the direction of the other four episodes.

This new series joins the growing list of projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ that includes the series ‘The Morning Show’ Y ‘Truth Be Told’both renewed for a third season already in production, or the future miniseries ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’based on the best-seller by Laura Dave and produced by and starring Jennifer Garner.

