What to watch today on TV? Monday June 27, 2022 | TV

9.00 / HBO Max

Fourth season of ‘Westworld’

After what happened at the end of the third season of Westworld Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are set some seven years later to find out what Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) and William (Ed Harris) have been spending this time on. This new season, the fourth, is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth. In this new season, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is incorporated as a guest actress.

14.55 / AMC

‘The Hateful Eight’

The Hateful Eight. United States, 2015 (190 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In his eighth film as director, Quentin Tarantino (pulp fiction) mounts an exciting and violent thriller in the form of a western. A wild portrait of the worst of human beings, of racism and unleashed violence that featured, among other benefits, dialogues in the purest style of the filmmaker, well-chosen music and outstanding staging.

15.50 / #0

‘Good Morning, Vietnam’

United States, 1987 (116 minutes). Director: Barry Levinson. Cast: Robin Williams, Forest Whitaker, Tung Thanh Tran.

The bittersweet adventures of a radio host in Vietnam served Barry Levinson (rainman) to put on a bittersweet comedy starring Robin Williams. The film, which was presented at the Venice Film Festival, was well received at the US box office, despite the criticism it makes of the racism of the American people and the manipulation and censorship of the Armed Forces radio, which he devoted himself to systematically concealing information about the war.

16.51 / Movistar VHS

‘awakenings’

Awakenings. United States, 1990 (113 minutes). Director: Penny Marshall. Cast: Robin Williams, Rober de Niro, Julie Kavner.

The typical story that the American public likes so much, but served with great correctness by Penny Marshall. Good job by Robin Williams giving life to a doctor who experiments with a new therapy against encephalitis lethargica for an interesting melodrama that was nominated for several oscars.

17.25 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘ocean’s eleven’

United States, 2001 (114 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Cassey Affleck.

new version of The gang of eleven, a film directed in 1960 by Lewis Milestone and starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The result, as could be inferred by seeing the trajectory of its director, is shown as a notable and impressive film of millionaire robberies that knew how to take advantage of the quality of a star-studded cast. A highly entertaining ensemble film, full of action, suspense and luxurious settings.

18.52 / Movistar Premieres

‘The Duke’

TheDuke. United Kingdom, 2020 (96 minutes). Director: Roger Michelle. Cast: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead.

Based on the curious true story of the theft of the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Goya, this cute and tender British comedy is presented, which was the cinematographic testament of the director of films such as Notting Hill Y Morning Glory, Roger Michelle. At times funny, at others moving and also vindictive, she relies, as she might expect, on the always pleasant presence of two actors like Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

19.54 / Movistar Drama

‘The Ides of March’

The Ides of March. United States, 2012 (100 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman.

For his fourth work behind the camera, actor-director George Clooney (here also a co-writer) mounts a sharp political intrigue about the ins and outs of power. A seamless script and a high-level interpretive work end up rounding off this portrait of the machinations that take place inside an electoral campaign for the presidency of the United States.

21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Mayabel’

Spain, 2021 (115 minutes). Director: Iciar Bollain. Interpreters: Blanca Portillo, Luis Tosar, Urko Olazabal, María Cerezuela.

The true story of the widow of the socialist politician Juan Mari Jáuregui (assassinated by ETA with a shot to the neck in July 2000), Maixabel Lasa, served Icíar Bollaín (I give you my eyes) to carry out this sincere and committed x-ray of pain, of the one who suffers and of the one who causes suffering. Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, in the roles of Maixabel and ETA member Ibon Etxezarreta, are the perfect protagonists of this award-winning drama that also featured music by the Oscar winner Alberto Iglesias. One of the best Spanish of the year.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ welcomes chef Dani García

To open the week, Malaga chef Dani García visits for the first time The anthill. Pablo Motos will review with him his anecdotes between the stoves of his restaurants spread throughout much of the world and with which he has achieved 8 Michelin stars throughout his career, he will talk about good eating and his meteoric evolution as chefs and his projects more immediate.

22.05 / The 2

‘Mission of the bold’

The horse soldiers. United States, 1959 (120 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, William Holden, Constance Toners.

Master Ford decided to extend his famous Chivalry Trilogy, made up of the well-known Fort Apache, The Invincible Legion and Río Grande, with this marvelous western starring the immeasurable John Wayne and William Holden. A luxury. With this mythical title, La 2 goes on a journey through the epic horizons of the American West and the heroic dignity of its characters, through the eyes of master John Ford and the unmistakable figure of John Wayne. Two legends who united his charisma and talent in front of and behind the camera in more than 20 films, many of them masterpieces. Classic Film Days will offer four titles in the coming weeks: bold mission (tonight), Desert Centaurs, The Man Who Killed Liberty Valance Y The conquest of the west.

22.10 / The 1

Family day in ‘MasterChef’

After Luismi’s farewell, the applicants face the tenth to the program of the tenth edition of MasterChef. In the first test, they will cook with their relatives a dish that can be rewarded with a golden apron. Later, outdoors, they will discover the MOM Culinary Institute and cook for 40 teachers from the school. And to avoid elimination, they will face the program’s legendary duels with chef Dabiz Muñoz (3 Repsol soles), who will bring three proposals with ravioli, dishes related to his new gastronomic project, RavioXO.

22.30 / #0

‘Mila vs. Milá’, with Imanol Arias

Imanol Arias and Mercedes Milá review in Mila vs. Milah the last meeting they had in 1984 in which you can see a very young Imanol Arias who was beginning to stand out thanks to his role in the series Gold rings. During the interview, he recounts his first days in Madrid and the nights he had to sleep on the subway, reviews his childhood and his career in film, theater and television, and talks about the women in his life, from Alina Castro (daughter of Fidel Castro) until 25 years of relationship with Pastora Vega. They also have time to comment on one of the most thorny issues for the artist in recent years: his alleged tax crimes. In this new installment, Mercedes Milá and Imanol Arias demonstrate the great complicity and friendship that unites them.

22.30 / Odyssey

Space travel to Jupiter trojans

Odyssey exclusively premieres ‘Lucy’s Journey’, an award-winning documentary directed by Ruth Chao from Galicia that follows NASA’s ‘Lucy’ mission, a space probe that is going to study some mysterious asteroids: the Trojans. Led by Cathy Olkin and Hal Levison, the mission is the first to travel to the Trojans of Jupiter, which are the vestiges of the origin of the Solar System. The documentary accesses the group of scientists from ‘Lucy’ and shows, from the inside, how a space exploration mission develops over the years, from the beginning to the launch.

22.45 / Four

End ‘My Big Gypsy Wedding’

Marisol goes with Dani and Susi to have an ultrasound that confirms the positive pregnancy test in this last installment of the season of my big gypsy wedding. A blessing, to be sure, but a bit inopportune because the family is just a few days away from celebrating the Rebbe’s wedding. The eldest daughter of the Jiménez has traveled to Madrid with Jose to manage the final preparations: dress fitting, rehearsal of the dance, choice of cake… In addition, José will receive a surprise visit from his brothers, with whom he no longer had due to problems with the flights. Everything is ready to celebrate the wedding of the year, an unforgettable event in the lives of this endearing television family, in which the glitter will shine more than ever with lavish dresses, decorations, floats, dances, emotions, laughter, tears and surprises.

23.30 / Antenna 3

The end is near in ‘Innocents’

After the premiere installments of Brothers, the story of innocent, acclaimed drama tells the life of Han (Birkan Sokullu) and his family’s obsessions and secrets, continues its final stretch. Tonight, Masal’s birth becomes a symbol of new hope for both the family and the neighbours. In addition, Gülben spends all his time on his business and cannot trust anyone other than Safiye to take care of him, something that draws everyone’s attention, especially Esat.

24.00 / Telecinco

New keys in ‘Disappeared’

In a moment of distraction, Luis and Vane’s baby is stolen from the stroller he was in during a walk in the park in this new chapter of missing, the series starring Juan Echanove and Michelle Calvó. The first suspicions fall on Carmen Fuentes, who has had an open conflict with Ricky and the little boy’s parents for a long time. With the exception of Rodrigo Medina, police investigators, the media and the neighborhood consider that the president of Ayuda Desaparecidos could be responsible for the disappearance of the creature. However, when Group 2 of the Disappeared is removed from the case by a superior order, Santiago Abad does not consider abandoning the investigation. Meanwhile, Ingrid, Rodrigo’s contact at the CNI, gathers new evidence about Mikel’s presence in a guerrilla group fighting against Al Shabab jihadists in Somalia. Unable to lose him again, Sonia Ledesma decides to travel to Africa to find her husband.

1.19 / TCM

‘The life of Adele’

La vie d’Adèle. Franciz, 2013 (179 minutes). Director: Abdellatif Kechiche. Cast: Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Salim Kechiouche.

Adèle is a 15-year-old girl who has serious doubts about her sexuality. One night she will unexpectedly meet and fall in love with another girl. With this plot and abundant doses of reality and credibility, Kechiche directs this emotional, explicit, raw and absorbing story of lesbian love and heartbreak that won the Palme d’Or for best film at the Cannes summer.

1.20 / Paramount Channel

‘Hell of cowards’

Fig Plains Drifter. United States, 1973 (100 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom.

After chill in the night, Clint Eastwood directed this splendid western with clear influences from the cinema of Sergio Leone. Now, the protagonist arrives in a town threatened by three outlaws and becomes the only hope of the locals. A privileged position that he will use to commit all kinds of outrages. An intense demystification of Alone in the face of danger.

