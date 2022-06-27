What to see in ‘streaming’ (free and without subscription): a powerful and ambitious crime ‘thriller’ with Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe – CINEMABLEND

A fascinating look at one of the biggest mob empires in the heart of Harlem. ‘American Gangster’, directed by Ridley Scott, is a phenomenal movie that you can see in the open for a limited time.

An epic criminal story, based on real events, told with taste and iron pulse by one of the best directors, in addition to having two great stars that are unbeatable as visible faces of the work. The powerful American Gangster is now available to watch for free, and without a subscription of any kind, through the RTVE Play platform. And only for a limited time.

You shouldn’t miss the opportunity to see one of Ridley Scott’s best films, which takes us into the heart of the drug empire in Harlem during the seventies and follows both the leader of said mob and the man who decided to hunt him down. Portrayed respectively by Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, the film offers an electric and charismatic duo that solidifies an ambitious and exquisite film.

The film begins by following the gangster Frank Lucas (Washington), who works in the shadow of the so-called Godfather of Harlem -whose life we ​​see explored in a current series-, Bumpy Johnson. When he dies, leaving the business an orphan, Lucas prepares to gain territory trying to acquire the purest heroinheading to Thailand itself for it.

In parallel, we see Richie Roberts (Crowe), a Newark detective who, in addition to dealing with drug problems on the streets, also has marital problems. The department is suspicious of him, as he is one of the few police officers who does not succumb to corruption to turn a blind eye to drugs. At a time when the famous French Connection, the largest international heroin trafficking network, is being dismantled, he begins to investigate why the sale of this illegal substance continues on the streets of New York.

The film follows these two plots in parallel, measuring the points where both can collide. This strange relationship between opposing forces, although they rarely intersect for two and a half hours, is reminiscent of another fabulous film that explores the criminal underworld as is Heat, which also features an electric lead duo.

The impeccable direction of Ridley Scott makes the film not lose pulse throughout its bulky footage. With each scene, he creates moments to develop the characters, giving his actors space to bring them to life in the way they know best. Washington and Crowe are quite a sight, and the ambitions of the British filmmaker can be fulfilled thanks to them.

american gangster is a gripping exploration of the war on drugs, from the process of hunting down drug dealers to preserving an empire. Pulling classic drama, neo-noir cinema and energetic thriller moments, they manage to a formidable film for adults of which there are no longer many. It is very much worth trying to see it now that it is available openly.

You can see american gangster through RTVE Play. You also have it available on Netflix and Movistar +.

