What time is Only Murders In The Building 2 released on Disney +?

What time does it come out Only Murders In The Building 2 in Italy on Disney +? End the countdown to the highly anticipated second season of the original comedy starring Charles (Steve Martin, The father of the bride), Oliver (Martin Short, The Morning Show) And Mabel (Selena Gomez, The dead don’t die).

In fact, starting from Tuesday 28 June 2022 The programming of the new episodes in exclusive streaming on Disney + Star kicks off simultaneously with the United States! But what time do you start seeing them on the Mickey Mouse House?

The appointment with the first two episodes of Only Murders In The Building 2 is fixed on Disney + within Star from 9:00 in the morning from Tuesday 28 June 2022.

To the most loyal subscribers it will seem strange to start watching a new content on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, but in this case the series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking) makes an exception.

In fact, to ensure the simultaneous release with the United States on Hulu, the Casa di Mickey Mouse anticipates the release of by one day Only Murders In The Building 2, series available with i first two episodes from the morning of Tuesday 28 June 2022.

When do Only Murders In The Building 2 episodes come out?

Now that we’ve found out what time the second season of Only Murders In The Buildingdo we even know when to see the other Disney + Star episodes?

Formed throughout by ten new episodesthe second chapter of the TV series halfway between comedy And yellow continues on Disney + with one episode a weekevery Tuesday from 9:00 in the morning inside Star. Here is a diagram with the complete programming of the second season:

Episodes 1 and 2 – streaming from June 28, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 3 – streaming from July 5, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 4 – streaming from July 12, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 5 – streaming from July 19, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 6 – streaming from July 26, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 7 – streaming from 2 August 2022;

– streaming from Episode 8 – streaming from August 9, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 9 – streaming from August 16, 2022;

– streaming from Episode 10 – streaming from 23 August 2022.