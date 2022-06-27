What natural shakes can I drink to lose weight and gain muscle? Check these 2 options

Let’s be completely honest, with the arrival of the summer the only thing we have in mind is to reach the holidays with that body that we want so much from January. that although, one or another Mexican appetizer has crossed us either bread on the way, we really want to get it. Precisely, a great ally could be the protein to lose weight in a natural way that we bring you today and that, very surely, could become one of your favorites.

For some time the Protein shakes have become extremely popular, mainly because they happen to be ideal for people looking for increase your muscle mass more quickly. In addition to this, they also tend to take advantage of protein to get a lot of nutrientswhich will be extremely favorable for weight loss and as proof of this, the two shakes that we bring you today with natural protein, will undoubtedly become your favorites.

Turmeric and Ginger Smoothie

It is no secret to anyone that the turmeric and ginger are present in a smoothie or in some drink what are you looking to give us great health benefitsthis is not the exception because the turmeric It will be a great response to stress and will facilitate the increase of muscle mass, also helping to eliminate fat naturally. Elements such as cinnamon and gingerwhich will help you burn fat cells, speed up metabolism, regulate sugar levels in the body and will give you the feeling of satiety. Of course, we can not forget the increase in lean mass and decrease in it.

Ingredients

2 bananas

1/2 tsp fresh ginger

1 pinch of turmeric

1 pinch of cinnamon

1 tsp honey

300 ml semi-skimmed milk

Ice

Preparation

Peel and cut the ginger and banana. We take all the ingredients to the blender and leave until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. And that’s it, baby in the morning.

Vegan Banana and Yogurt Smoothie

Is beveragestrange as it may seem, can also be a great option for increase muscle massry reduce those sizes more and before you say no, keep reading and know all the Benefits. At the outset we have to mention that the drink will be made from rice milk, which despite not having the highest amounts of protein than cow’s milk cow or soycan compensate for the nutrients in carbohydrates Y calories which will be much more effective in achieving muscle hypertrophy. In addition to this, it will be a great ally to lose weight.

Ingredients

300 ml of rice milk 2 frozen bananas 1 tbsp peanut butter 1 chai tea bag 1 chocolate-flavored low-soy yogurt 1 fist of peanut 1 handful of chocolate chip cookies 1 tsp cinnamon

Preparation