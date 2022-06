What is the most streamed movie on Hulu US today

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Hulu offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Hulu United States:

1. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

two. Good luck, Big Leo.

Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan into motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.” In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. His appearance is as good as the picture of him, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy finds out that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. Over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic shifts and the characters’ masks begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

3. Undercover in Miami

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube lead the cast of THE MIAMI DEPARTERS, the sequel to the action comedy Go Patrol where we met the most popular comedy couple of the year.

Four. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

5. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

6. Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it single-handedly, he trusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a perilous quest, encountering animals old and new, and facing off against a growing legion of beasts. Grindelwald followers.

7. What a phenomenon!

Due to a mix-up, an anonymous sperm donor learns after 20 years that he is the biological father of 533 children. The children have grown up and now he must decide whether or not to appear before the 142 who have sued him in order to reveal his identity.

8. Plan in Vegas

Over time, four men who were friends in the 1950s followed very different paths. When the only one left single decides to get married (Douglas), everyone gathers in Las Vegas to celebrate.

9. Immanence

Radio astronomers discover a mysterious signal in the depths of the sea that could be contact with aliens. After several terrifying manifestations threaten their beliefs, the team must fight to survive the ultimate evil.

10. The Free Fall

Sara awakens from a coma to a life she doesn’t remember; a fragile and slippery reality that turns into a nightmare where nothing is what it seems.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

