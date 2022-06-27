What is in store for celebrities this summer 2022 according to their zodiac sign: love, health and work

In these past weeks we have seen how this summer will come for each of the twelve signs of the zodiacbut this time we will try to see how it is presented summer for the famous of each zodiac signwho can be the most benefited and, on the contrary, which ones are going to face a somewhat more difficult summer what they expect. But we will also take the opportunity to take a look at the great contemporary celebrities that have been born in each sign in the world of art, music and especially cinema.

Aries

East angry and bellicose sign It will be very lucky this summer thanks to the transit that the most beneficial of the planets, Jupiter, will carry out on it. He presided over the birth of great film celebrities such as Charlie Chaplin or Marlon Brando, as well as celebrities such as Russell Crowe, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Steven Seagal, Jennifer Garner or María Bello. Both these and other famous Aries are going to have excellent chances of both being happy and successful in their respective jobs.

Taurus

East sensual sign and linked to beauty and art saw the birth of great stars of classic cinema such as Gary Cooper or Henry Fonda, but also more current ones such as Uma Thurman, Al Pacino, Michele Pfeiffer, George Clooney, Pierce Brosman, Penélope Cruz, Enrique Iglesias, Raphael, Cate Blanchett or Jack Nicholson may have a somewhat “hectic” summer, with many surprises or some problems that will come their way. If there is a phrase that can be ideal, it would be: “man proposes and God disposes”.

Gemini



under this communicative and intellectual sign great stars of classic cinema such as Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne or Clint Eastwood were born, but others such as Liam Neeson, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue, David Bisbal, Paulina Rubio, Ana Belén or Mark Wahlberg also shine today, who wait a quite busy summer but generally fortunate, to a greater or lesser extent, thanks to the good planetary influences that you will be lucky enough to receive, especially towards July and August.

Cancer



East hypersensitive sign gave birth to great stars of classic cinemasuch as Charles Laughton or Natalie Wood, but also many others as important or even more so in recent years, such as Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Victoria Abril, Isabelle Adjani, Elsa Pataky, Sofía Vergara, Emmanuelle Seigner o Chenoa, an excellent summer awaits you thanks to the Sun and Jupiter directing your destiny, attracting you above all successes in your work and a magnificent social projection.

Leo



Under the Influence of this sign true “monsters” of cinema or music have been born in the last century, like Robert Redford, Robert de Niro, Arnold Schwarzenegger or the singer Mick Jagger, but lately Antonio Banderas also shines with their own light. Chalize Theron, Hilary Swank, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Beckinsale or Madonna. All of them, and many others, great stars of world cinema and music and to whom a lucky and happy summer awaits you thanks to the dominant influences of the Sun and the giant Jupiter.

Virgo



Great stars of classic cinema born under this sign, like Greta Garbo or Sofía Loren, but also the last decades have seen stars like Michael Jackson, Richard Gere, Keanu Reeves, Sean Connery, Claudia Schiffer, Julio Iglesias, Beyoncé, Cameron Díaz, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Irons or the ill-fated Rocío Jurado. These celebrities, along with Virgo natives in general, will have a summer of positive transformationthey will live an end of the cycle and then enter a new and luckier or happier one.

Pound



We are before one of the best disposed signs for art in all its facetsfor this reason it is not surprising that great “monsters” of classic cinema have been born in it, as is the case of Charlton Heston or Rita Hayworth, also great symbols of sensuality and beauty such as Brigitte Bardot, as well as many singularly attractive actors and actresses, such as Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Jean Claude van Damme or Naomi Watts. All of them are waiting for a ideal summer for love unions.

scorpio

The most passionate of the signs It has been the cradle of established actors such as the beautiful Grace Kelly or tough ones like Burt Lancaster or Charles Bronson, and in more recent decades the beautiful Alain Delon, Rock Hudson, Leonardo di Caprio, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Jodie Foster or Joaquín Phoenix. waiting for all of them a pleasant and inspired summer in work matters, but more tense and difficult in sentimental and family relationships, which without a doubt in these months are going to give us more than one headline.

Sagittarius



Great “monsters” of cinema or song have been born under this sign, such as the beautiful actress Jane Fonda, the unforgettable Kirk Douglas or the singer Frank Sinatra. And more recently Kim Basinger, Milla Jovovich, Brad Pitt, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Swift, and charismatic professionals like Lydia Lozano or Bertín Osborne. To all, this summer promises you the best things thanks to a very favorable transit of Jupiterruling planet of the sign, together with the excellent influence of the Sun, which will bring you a very happy summer.

Capricorn

also under this serious and deep sign great artists of immortal fame have come to the world, such as the singer Elvis Presley or actresses like Marlene Dietrich and Ava Gadner, to these must be added others of similar importance such as Denzel Washington, Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Kevin Costner, Noomi Rapace, Carla Bruni, Diane Keaton, Kate Moss or Ana Torroja. They will all be able enjoy a happy summer in the family environment and together with your loved ones, who will bring you great happiness.

Aquarium

This one too advanced and spiritual sign It has been the birthplace of great artists and established actors, such as Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable or Lola Flores, later Paul Newman, Gene Hackman, Burt Reynols, Tom Sellek, Vanessa Redgrave, Bridget Fonda, Shakira, Denise Richards, Bibiana Fernández or Gloria Trevi. This sign, and with it no doubt also its celebrities, has already two years going through a somewhat difficult timedue to the influence of Saturn, that’s why not all the news that its celebrities will give us will be good.

Pisces

We are facing one of the most sensitive signs and linked to art, so it is not surprising that it has been the birthplace of true “giants” such as Elizabeth Taylor, Francisco Rabal, Sara Montiel and others closer to us such as Arturo Fernández, Ornella Mutti, Sharon Stone, Ana Obregón, Javier Bardem, Bruce Willis, Alfredo Landa or Eva Longoria. Everyone will have a “bittersweet” summer, good prospects in the material, together with the enjoyment of all kinds of pleasuresbut also of sacrifices and disappointments.

