What happened to Viviana Dávila, former presenter of Caracol, and how she looks now

Dávila stood out on the national channel for his coverage of important cultural events in the country and the world and his interviews with the likes of actor Vin Dieselwith his fluent English.

Then he went on to tell the international and national news and was even given the opportunity to be one of the main presenters of several broadcasts of Noticias Caracol.

However, from one moment to another, Dávila stopped appearing on the news broadcasts and he was not seen again on television or advertisements, in which he used to model.

She reappeared in an interview on ‘I know everything’, where she explained the reason for her absence on television.

What happened to Viviana Dávila, former presenter of Caracol, and how she looks

The journalist revealed in the Channel 1 program that due to her long working time she began to have health problems. She said that she worked from Sunday to Sunday, basically, and that took its toll on his back.

It was when Dávila decided to get away from television and take some time for herself because, in addition, was in a very involved world of “beauty”, he assured.

The presenter dedicated herself to practicing yoga and even did a two-month spiritual retreat in Bali, from which she recently arrived, she said. She also now she practices a more natural life, which It makes her look different from how she looked in Caracol, as she is shown with her curly hair (little known) and without much makeup.

Viviana Dávila was certified as a yoga instructor and from time to time she shares some poses on her Instagram. Here are some photos of how it looks now: