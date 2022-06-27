Watch the live broadcast of the rare planetary alignment that will not be repeated until 2040 – Teach me about Science

Tonight the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast live the planetary parade of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Broadcasting begins at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 26. You can see it in the video below:

Schedules by countries for the start of the transmission. Note that some countries have more than one time zone, in which case we use the central time of the same.

20:30 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

21:30 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador,

22:30 in Canada, United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela, and

23:30 in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine, the early morning planetary alignment of June 24 was the most attractive compared to the other days of the month. This Mercury date was relatively easy to grasp, which made the parade of five planets much more accessible. However, it is still possible to see the lineup in the last days of the month, even the first days of the next.

What time to see the lineup? They will be seen leaving in a kind of parade. Starting at 1 am the planets will begin to rise: starting with Saturn, around 1:00 am in your local time; Jupiter can be seen from 3:00 am; Mars rises just behind the gas giant, at approximately 3:30 am; it follows Venus at 5:40 am and finally Mercury just before sunrise (6:00 am). Neptune and Uranus are also on the list, but you need observing equipment (telescope or binoculars) to see them. The Hours mentioned are may vary slightly depending on the region.

How and in what direction to see? To enjoy the event you just have to look up at the sky before dawn in the direction east-southeast. can be seen from any place, although you must consider the weather conditions: you need a clear sky and free of light pollution to enjoy it to the fullest. Also take into account the trajectory, time of departure and setting of the celestial bodies, you can help with a software or mobile application. Here you have a long list of applications for astronomy lovers.

What is a planetary lineup or parade? The planets are not actually aligned in space, which means that if you could see from “above” the solar system, they would appear spread out. However, to terrestrial observers they appear as if they are close to each other. From time to time the relative position of the stars in the sky is shown aligned from the Earth, in such a way that you could draw a line between them. As we mentioned, only our perspective occurs, and it rarely occurs with multiple planets.

According to Star Walk, although “planetary parade” is not an official term, it is used often and commonly these are the types of planetary parades:

Mini planet parade – 3 planets.

Little Planet Parade – 4 planets.

Grand parade of planets – 5 or 6 planets.

Full (grand) parade of planets – all the planets of the Solar System (+ sometimes Pluto).

A configuration like the one seen this month has not been seen since 2004 and will not be repeated until 2040. It is truly a unique opportunity to look at the sky. Do not miss it!