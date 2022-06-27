US abortion ruling: Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish also against: “Many women will die”

Hollywood is against the abortion ruling that effectively overturned the historic Roe v. Wade ruling in the United States, and now also Billie Eilish And Olivia Rodrigo they expressed their dissent on this decision which effectively prevents women from freely terminating unwanted pregnancies.

Billie Eilish, recently winner of an Oscarduring one of his concerts he said: “Today is a really, really bleak day for women in the United States. I’ll just say it’s very hard for me to think that things like this can still happen.”

Olivia Rodrigo instead during her performance at Glastonbury said: “I am devastated and scared. So many women and so many girls will die from this decision. I wanted to dedicate the next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that, in reality, freedom is not important to them. The song. it’s for Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you! “.

The singer has therefore invited on stage Lily Allen and together they sang Fuck You, just to testify to the hatred towards these people who have made such a controversial decision for women.

Precisely because of this sentence, Billie Joe Armstrong said he was ready to renounce American citizenship. In short, even the world of music does not really want to submit to this terrible imposition.