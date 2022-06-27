Uriel Antuna sets off the alarms after being injured in the final against Atlas

The Cruz Azul player received a strong blow to his knee that did not allow him to continue in the commitment.

Cruz Azul was crowned at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the city of Los Angeles against Atlas in the Liga MX Super Cup. Santiago Giménez and Ángel Romero scored the two goals that served for the tie at 2 during the 90′ ​​minutes. Already in the definition by penalties, the cement workers were more effective and kept the victory after beating the red and black 4-3.

In this way Diego Aguirre got his first title with La Maquina just weeks after his arrival at the technical direction. Also, this victory serves as a mental boost for the start of the 2022 Opening, which will have its starting gun next Saturday, July 2, when Cruz Azul visits Tigres UANL at the University Stadium for matchday 1.

However, the bad note of the night was left by Uriel Antuna, who had to be replaced by Rafael Baca in the first half. The Cruz Azul midfielder received a severe blow to the knee at minute 27′ by defender Anderson Santamaría, who in turn received the yellow card.

‘El Brujo’ spent several minutes on the pitch with obvious signs of pain. After several attempts by the medical servicesthe player returned to the field of play but only lasted seconds before he collapsed and requested the change.

there is confidence

Medical examinations will be carried out this Monday to determine the extent of the blow. However, and according to Antuna’s own words, he does not think it is something serious. Diego Aguirre also referred to this situation in the press conference and stressed that they are confident that he can recover for his debut in the League.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!