Unwanted Neymar: he wants Chelsea, where Tuchel is

Neymar Jr’s future seems to be more outside than inside Paris. According to information from RMC Sport, the Brazilian would be considering the possibility of leaving PSG after the club showed him, in fact, the exit door.

The Brazilian feels, and probably is, unwanted. The words of its president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, a Le Parisien in which he acknowledged that he wanted players to be totally committed to the project, also mentioning a lack of discipline in training and attitudes off the pitch, a reference that was not at all casual to the Brazilian appeared. Neymar, who landed as a world star in 2017, has lost more and more importance over the years at PSG. However, there is a clause in the contract that can, by deciding to exercise it, allow him to renew until 2027. Situation that greatly complicates his departure: both for the contractual issue, both for an exorbitant salary and, in relation to attendance and bets decisive, few clubs in Europe are willing to take on.

According to RMC Sport, several clubs, especially in England, are following Neymar’s situation closely. One of them is Chelsea, whose coach is Thomas Tuchel and with whom the former Barcelona player reached his best level in Paris. Manchester United also has this in mind in the event of Cristiano’s departure and Newcastle cannot be excluded a priori, which with the new Saudi ownership has all the possibilities to afford such a disbursement. Given the choice, the person concerned would have few doubts. Al Khelaifi’s words did not go down and his position, far from untouchable, pushes him away from the center of the technical and sporting project. The next few weeks will be crucial.

