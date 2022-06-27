Unexpected union: the alliance of Red Bull Racing with Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso He has not confirmed it nor has Alpine F1, but everything seems to indicate that the two will continue to be linked in 2023 due to the fact that Oscar Piastri will replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams. For this reason, the Spaniard will seek to be able to return to the podium in a race with a vehicle that does not help him too much.

In any case, the Nano continues as the legend of the circuit today, along with Lewis Hamilton, and this has been demonstrated by the authority he has shown with the various controversial issues that have been unleashed during the current season. Even, this has led to Fernando Alonso to form a partnership with Red Bull Racing that no one expected.

Alonso shows a great relationship with both Red Bull Racing drivers.

What does Spanish have to do with the Milton Keynes team? It is not that the Asturian is going to replace Sergio Checo Pérez or Max Verstappen, but of a common enemy that they have won with the famous rebound of the cars in this 2022. Mercedes accused the Alpine as the rebel who is against new rules that do not affect the health of pilots.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker