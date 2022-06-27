Unexpected union: the alliance of Red Bull Racing with Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso He has not confirmed it nor has Alpine F1, but everything seems to indicate that the two will continue to be linked in 2023 due to the fact that Oscar Piastri will replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams. For this reason, the Spaniard will seek to be able to return to the podium in a race with a vehicle that does not help him too much.

In any case, the Nano continues as the legend of the circuit today, along with Lewis Hamilton, and this has been demonstrated by the authority he has shown with the various controversial issues that have been unleashed during the current season. Even, this has led to Fernando Alonso to form a partnership with Red Bull Racing that no one expected.

Alonso shows a great relationship with both Red Bull Racing drivers.

What does Spanish have to do with the Milton Keynes team? It is not that the Asturian is going to replace Sergio Checo Pérez or Max Verstappen, but of a common enemy that they have won with the famous rebound of the cars in this 2022. Mercedes accused the Alpine as the rebel who is against new rules that do not affect the health of pilots.

And from Red Bull Racing, without even naming Fernando Alonso, they responded to Toto Wolff, who was the one who started the attack against the Spaniard. Christian Horner was the one who indirectly fervently supported the Asturian with some statements that hurt the German team, where Hamilton and George Russell are.

There has been a good relationship for a long time: a young Alonso with Horner.

“If I were their crew chief I would tell them to complain as much as possible on the radio to make it a big deal, it’s part of the game. There are ways to put an end to the rebound effect, although it affects the performance of the car”, launched without mincing words the boss of the Milton Keynes team, who supported the Elder brother in this dispute in which Mercedes seems to want to take advantage.

Norris, another in favor of the Nano

As Red Bull Racing stands alongside Fernando Alonso Given the constant complaints of Toto Wolff, the Spaniard continues in the sum of allies and this time the necessary support arrives from McLaren to continue in the sum of followers. Lando Norris was the one who made it clear that the Germans are the ones trying to take advantage, rather than seriously worrying about the health of their runners.

“Mercedes could have a different floor and raise the height, which would be more pleasant for them, but they don’t want to lose performance. There is no need to complain, they need ways to fix it themselves,” explained the Briton, who joins the Nano and the of Milton Keynes against Mercedes.