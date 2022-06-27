Transfer market. Juve on Zaniolo, Kean offered to Roma. Cristiano Ronaldo rejects the USA

Juventus offers Kean in the Zaniolo negotiation

Juventus insists on Nicolò Zaniolo, puts the arrow off Milan. Roma values ​​the card 50-55 million euros, a figure that the Juventus club does not want to spend. We therefore work on the technical counter-port: the name appreciated by the Giallorossi club is that of Moise Kean. The attacker is not part of Allegri’s technical project: the 22-year-old was in fact also proposed to PSG for an exchange with Leandro Paredes. Roma think about it.

Ronaldo refuses MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo, after a period of silence, is back at the center of rumors. Roma dreams of it – but making it happen remains very complicated – while Chelsea are ready to present an official offer to Manchester United. In the last few days CR7 has refused two important offers from the American championship to stay in Europe and play the Champions League, with the aim – also – of preparing as best as possible for his last World Cup.

Meret renews with Napoli

Alex Meret renews with Napoli. The goalkeeper has reached an agreement until 2027 and he will be the owner next season. Ospina is destined for Real Madrid as a reserve for Courtois and for the role of vice-Meret the favorite is Salvatore Sirigu, even if the possibility of a foreign track cannot be ruled out. In that case Sirigu could be part of Lazio’s plans, forced to wait over 4 months for Carnesecchi.

Lukaku on Wednesday in Italy

Romelu Lukaku will arrive in Milan on Wednesday, while visits are scheduled for Thursday morning. The 30-year-old is therefore ready for his new adventure with the Nerazzurri shirt.

Asensio goal of Milan, but the distance on the engagement is great

Marco Asensio is at the top of Paolo Maldini’s list for the role of left-footed right winger, but the deal is not easy: the Spaniard earns 5 million, he asks for 7 million per season to transfer from Real Madrid. Which set the striker’s price: 25 million euros. Domenico Berardi and Nicolò Zaniolo the alternatives, expensive too.