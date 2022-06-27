Top Gun Maverick Takes Tom Cruise To King Of The Box Office Within Days Of His 60th Birthday

Mexico.- A few days after his 60th birthday, Tom Cruise was crowned as the ‘king of the ticket office‘ because “Top Gun: Maverick” turned out this weekend the highest grossing film of the year with a billion dollars.

Starring Tom Cruise after more than 30 years of “top gun“, the story of “Top Gun: Maverick” tells us what the life of the captain has been Pete “Maverick” Mitchell over the years.

“Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters on May 27 and has led the box office ever since./ Photo: Special



After more than three decades as one of the best aviators in the army, “Mavericks” fulfills his dream as a military pilot instructor and one day, he will have to face his past when he must instruct the young lieutenant Bradley Bradshawwho turns out to be the son of his deceased friend “Goose”.

Tom Cruisethe young actor Miles Teller and the director Joseph Kosinski embarked on this aerial adventure that at the end of June became the first film of this 2022 to reach a billion dollars.

This feat was achieved withoutTop Gun: Maverick” has reached China either Russiatwo of the most important markets for cinema, which are still waiting for their release.

In “Top Gun: Maverick”, the co-star is actor Miles Teller./ Photo: Special



Previously, Tom Cruise had another movie among the highest grossing, it is “Mission Impossible” of 2018 that was the most successful of the actor with 791 million dollars worldwide, until “Top Gun: Maverick”.

People who flocked to theaters this weekend to see Tom Cruise’s new film made him dethrone “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as the highest grossing of the year.

Jennifer Conelly is Tom Cruise’s love interest in “Top Gun: Maverick”./ Photo: Special



Tom Cruise turns 60

Tom Cruise not only celebrates thatTom Gun: Maverick” is the highest grossing film of the year, it will also uncork the best champagne to toast its 60 years next July 3, the day of his birthday.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IVhis real name, retains one of the best physiques in Hollywoodso much so that it seems that the years do not pass by him, although some media have suggested that something has already been done on his face.

Tom Cruise came to Mexico to promote “Top Gun: Maverick”./ Photo: Special



However, the actor and film producer exercises daily to have that physical shape, in addition to maintaining a healthy diet.

Some of the exercises that have been known to keep you looking good are squats, stretching, and lifting weights.

On his diet, Tom Cruise has shared that he maintains a sugar-free but high-protein diet. In fact, he follows a 1,200-calorie daily diet with dishes prepared by his own chef.