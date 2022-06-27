Toni Starr reacts to the rumor that positions him as the new Wolverine in a future installment of the X-Men for Marvel Studios – FayerWayer

Hugh Jackman set the bar high and we all want him back to play Wolverine, in a future X-Men movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

However, everything seems to indicate that from Marvel Studios they will make a recasting of the character, if it is first confirmed that they will add him to a production.

So, with this hope in hand, the imagination of the fans begins to fly and thus the options of who would be a suitable actor to play Wolverines.

Taron Egerton It has been mentioned a couple of times. Jason Momoa too and the actor has replied that he would love to put on the costume of one of the The most iconic X-Men of Marvel comics.

But recently one has jumped who has an indisputable talent in one of the series of the moment: TheBoys.

Is about Tony Starrwho gives life to the ruthless Homelander in the series that is transmitted through the screens of Amazon Prime Video.

Curiously, his name is very familiar to him. Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that would have nothing to do with this matter. The placements are simply fan issues based on the talent of the artist.

Wolverines

Tony Starr as Wolverine

The famous illustrator @spdrmnkyxxiii who enjoys more than 198 thousand followers on his Instagram account was in charge of making a fan art in which it shows Toni Starr as Wolverine.

Did this post have an impact? Well, imagine how much, that even the actor himself reacted with his respective “Like” and also took the time to make a comment.

“Phew. My bones ache just thinking about stunt works”, said the actor of Homelander in a comment to which he added multiple laughing emojis.

Toni Starr’s talent is not in dispute. For the third time in a row, she marveled at her role in The Boys, to which she continues to add fans who are hooked on the series because of the story, production work and performances such as Homelander, among others.