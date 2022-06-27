Tom Cruise thanks the public for returning to theaters after his success with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

“To all the first-run films, to all the studios and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for taking the plunge and allowing us to entertain you.” With these words, finished off with a “see you in the cinema”Hollywood star Tom Cruise has wanted to extend his gratitude on social networks to what is already considered a symptom of the recovery of the cinema box office after the blow caused by the pandemic.

Cruise has plenty of reasons to be happy. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s, the sequel to the ’80s classic, continues to fly high at the box office, topping the coveted $1 billion over the weekend. The film has thus overtaken Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which accumulates $ 943 million, as the highest grossing film of the year worldwide.

The good performance of the film, which was presented at the Cannes Festival, has been supported by the great reviews.

Thus, in just four days, the Paramount+ studio has managed to recover its investment of more than 170 million in the filmstarring Cruise and directed by architect Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”).

The sequel, which arrives 36 years after the release of the original film, has far surpassed the opening of “Top Gun” in 1986, which only brought in 8 million dollars in its opening weekend, according to the records of the portal Box Office Mojo.

“I watched the first tape when I was a kid, with 12 years, and I was very impressed by Tony Scott style but I also knew I had to make it mine. That he had to take the story into the future and not look back,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview with Efe.

Action and superhero franchises have proven to be the infallible remedy for cinemasdeeply touched by the closure during the pandemic.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ adds its success to that of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ , ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘The Batman’.