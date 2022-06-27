Tom Cruise could have been Iron Man in the Marvel movies

He may have hit a billion for the first time in his career with Top Gun: Maverickbut if Tom Cruise had starred Hombre de Hierroinstead of Robert Downey Jr.as has long been rumored, could have had its ten-figure franchise a decade earlier.

Did Tom Cruise consider being Iron Man?

Can you imagine Tom Cruise as Tony Stark? Fraser Harrison

Today, it is unthinkable that Tony Stark could be interpreted by someone other than Robert Downey Jr. However, thanks to a mixture of speculation, guesswork and a bit of non-denial on the part of the 59-year-old star, fans have long been convinced that the Hollywood star Tom Cruise He was first in contention and turned down the role—or, at least, it was a strong plan B. In addition, it is now well known that the screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMichael Waldron, went so far as to ask Marvel boss Kevin Feige if they could get the participation of Tom Cruise for a cameo.

The sequel to Doctor Strange has a number of actors “what if” and nostalgic returns to fan service: for example, Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, as the head of the Illuminati, Avengers-style, on an alternate Earth.

Some fans felt that Tom Cruise would finally act in a superhero movie: “That was totally made up. I mean, there are no deleted sequences of Tom Cruise!” Michael Waldron said. to Rolling Stone, amid fervent fan speculation that Cruise’s cameo had been left in the courtroom. “But I love it Tom Cruiseand I told Kevin [Feige] at one point: ‘Could we have the Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?’”

Unfortunately, no matter how cool would have been, it seems that the franchise of Mission Impossible got in the way. “Tom Cruisefor his part, seems to have confirmed that he was on the list of Hombre de Hierro in previous interviews, but told Comic Book that was never as close as internet nerds might believe,” said Michael Waldron. “It wasn’t close, and I love it. Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

But hey, this does not imply a resounding no. With the arrival of multiverse there are all kinds of possibilities castingso it is still possible that we see Tom Cruise with iron armor.

Article originally published in GQ UK.