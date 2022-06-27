Tom Cruise appeared at the Rolling Stones concert in London and conquered everyone with his attitude

It is impossible for Tom Cruise go unnoticed anywhere and especially if it is the concert of a legendary band. The recent success of the movie top gun worldwide seems to be very satisfiedto say by the videos of this weekend that show him very smiling while connecting with his most rock version.

The Rolling Stones they were back in London and were so well received by the public that they sold out the tickets for two concerts, one of which happened this Saturday, precisely in the framework of the 60th anniversary of their first presentations in the United Kingdom, at that time with the legendary Club Marquee as a stage.

The concert took on a nostalgic touch when Mick Jagger dedicated the night to Charlie Watts, the British musician who was part of the band from 1963 until June 2021 shortly before his death: “It’s lovely to be here. In 1962, we met a Wembley drummer named Charlie Watts. And sadly, this is our first time in London without him. So, we would like to dedicate this setlist to Charlie.” Now, Steve Jordan takes his place in the band.

Tom Cruise was caught at the Rolling Stones concert in London’s Hyde Park, credit: Daily Mail

Tom Cruise witnessed a great show in which they once again played live the classic “Can’t you hear me knocking” from the album stickyfingers, a subject that did not appear in his repertoire for six years. According to the media that captured it, the Hollywood actor was joined by screenwriter Chris McQuarrie and costume designer Heather McQuarriewho worked alongside him on the successful comeback of top gun after the first movie 36 years ago. The group of friends was located in the VIP area of ​​Hyde Park, a site famous for its historic concerts since the end of the 20th century.

Singer Eliza Hardy, of the band The war on drugs that opened the Rolling Stones’ set, posted a photo with Tom Cruise backstage @ @elizahardyjones – @elizahardyjones

Both her relaxed attitude during the concert, between dances and smiles, and her informal look caught the attention of the public. Tom wore dark blue pants, shirt, jacket and black work boots; some fans were able to take photos with him.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, The actor is preparing for two big birthday celebrations, on July 3 he will celebrate his 60th birthday and apparently he will not skimp on the parties in the United States or the United Kingdom. The local entertainment press anticipates that characters such as James Corden, David Beckham, the cast of his latest film and even Prince William and Kate Middleton would appear on the list.

The concert also drew attention for the great physical form that the band leader Mick Jagger showed.who recently returned to the stage after suffering from Covid, a disease that at 78 years of age could be complicated, but which he coped with without problems after canceling two dates in Amsterdam and Switzerland to recover.

Next weekend, the Rolling Stones will return to Hyde Park to play in front of a sold-out crowd, despite high prices claimed by some fans. During July, the band will also perform in Belgium, Austria, France, Germany and Sweden.