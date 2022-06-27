Tobey Maguire: First-Spider-Man Fun Facts

Definitely, Tobey Maguire is considered one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. for his portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the first trilogy of the arachnid superhero, under the direction of Sam Raimi. Today, June 27, the American actor turns 47 years old.

Today Tobey Maguire is an actor and producer of film and theater. However, like any famous actor he started his career from a very young age, in 1989 he made his first appearance in the movie Wizarda year later he starred Tales Front the Whoop: Hot Rod Brown from Nickelodeon.

Nevertheless, It was until 1993 that he got his first film role with the film This Boy’s Life. On the other hand, over the course of his career he has been nominated and won major awards since he was very young, which is why he is considered a legend by many superhero movie fans.

For this reason, we tell you some curious facts that you probably didn’t know aboutand Tobey Maguirethe first Spider-Man in the cinema and the favorite of many.

He has been a vegetarian since he was very young.

In the 1990s, Tobey Maguire decided to stop eating animal products. However, he does not consider himself a vegan, as he consumes certain products that vegans do not approve of, so the actor has made it clear that he does not encourage or intend anyone to follow his lifestyle.

I wanted to be a chef

Tobey Maguire I wanted to take home economics classes, to be a chef like his father. Nevertheless, her mother paid her $100 to take drama classesMaguire did so well that he decided to drop out in ninth grade to pursue acting.

He trained more than 5 months for Spider-Man

The actor spent more than 5 months training to get a good physique, his training consisted of performing five times a week weights, yoga and martial artsin addition to eating six protein meals a day, in order to increase his muscle mass.

Was considered for Will Turner in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Although the role of Will Turner was left to Orlando Bloom, the producers had considered Tobey Maguire to play the young blacksmith of pirate descent. However, nobody imagines Tobey Maguire imitating a British accent.

He was almost replaced in ‘Spider-Man 2’

while filming seabscuit, Tobey Maguire injured his back causing him to almost be replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal. However, the actor came to an agreement with the studio, so he managed to shoot the movie.

His childhood best friend is Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tobey Maguire met Leonardo DiCaprio at an audition for a movie, both became very good friends and agreed to help each other to get work, that’s how he got his first role in the movie This Boy’s Life, where they both acted under the direction of Michael Caton-Jones.

