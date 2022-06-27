Tigres UANL presents its new shirts for the Apertura 2022

Less than a week before the start of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 in the men’s branch, UANL Tigers officially unveiled the designs of the uniforms that they will wear during the 2022-2023 season, which they will share with the Amazonas of the women’s team.

Through their social networks, the UANL Tigers unveiled their new jerseys in which the iconic band on the chest returned, with the legend TIGRES prevailing inside.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Nikki Olin poses as a Goddess in a lace interior

“Our skin, our history and our colors are defended and carried with pride and passion…”

The home jersey is completely yellow, with blue highlights, a color that is present in the sponsoring brand and the sponsors, respecting the harmony of the design by leaving all the logos in monochrome.

The visitor’s jersey is based on royal blue, with sky blue piping. The shirt has a pattern of pastel blue diagonal lines, in a kind of sweep.

Read also: MLS: Gareth Bale will have a “ridiculous” salary with LAFC