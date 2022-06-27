Tie, the accessory that returns to the female dressing room to denote formality and rebellion

1/9

The tie is one of the accessories that is repeated most frequently today on the asphalt. This accessory, traditionally the emblem of the male wardrobe, returns this year, once again revolutionizing the style scene. It is a piece of clothing with a truly overwhelming symbolic load. Since its origins, it has distilled extreme formality and class, as if those who wore it could immerse themselves in a high social group, however, when sartorial garments began to leave their mark on women’s dressing rooms, it came to be understood, in the same way, as a symbol of rebellion Marlene Dietrich, Julia Roberts or Lady Di are some of the women who added ties to outfits that, without a doubt, have remained for posterity.





Young celebrities like Zendaya or Dakota Johnson have repeatedly shown that the tie has actually always been there. Both interpreters have surprised their community of followers with constructions starring the aforementioned accessory. While the protagonist of Euphoria was dressed in an androgynous aesthetic style consisting of a suit and tie for the party after the Oscars, Melanie Griffith’s daughter was recently spotted leaving her hotel in the Big Apple with an outfit two velvety pieces accompanied by the complement in question.





Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Sportmax or Dior were the fashion houses that predicted, a few months ago, the use that we would make of the tie throughout 2022. Knowing this, and after selecting the best looks with said accessory from the street stylewe point out the key style lessons to wear it in the coming seasons with guaranteed success.





