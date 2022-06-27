three unlikely friends and a surprise freak

At the end of last summer, a small series that almost no one was looking forward to became, episode by episode, almost everyone’s favorite. ‘Only murders in the building’ surprised by the chemistry between the tandem formed by Steve Martin Y Martin Short and a third most unexpected star, Selena Gomez, who applied irresistible doses of millennial disaffection to the physical and neurotic comedy of his peers. Another surprise: mystery comedies are often better at comedy than mystery, but here the murder plot was compelling. Even more surprising: beneath the jokes and mysteries there was a believable humanity that clouded everything with melancholy.

“Humanity should always be at the center of everything,” the screenwriter and producer tells us John Hoffmann (‘Looking’, ‘Grace and Frankie’), co-creator of the series with Martin. “In the end we are talking about the difficulty of connecting in our times; of very lonely people who decide to leave themselves and their apartments to help in a situation where no one helps.”

For the still newbies: in ‘Only murders in the building’, Former TV star Charles (Martin) and down-on-his-luck theater director Oliver (Short), joined by young but faded artist Mabel (Gomez), join their frayed forces to investigate a crime in their New York Upper West Side building., the Arconia, a beautiful fictional mixture of the historical Ansonia and Dakota. The title of the series refers to the ‘true crime’ podcast that they recorded along the way, in which Sting appears not to sing, but as the main suspect.

the strange trio

Seen now, the Martin-Short-Gomez union seems perfectly natural, but originally it was going to be three older men, which sounds much more boring. “That was Martin’s idea very early on,” Hoffman explains. “I came on the project many years after that concept was born. Martin still wanted to work with his longtime friend Short, but the third position was more open and we thought he would be good to take an unexpected turn. Who could shake that duo we know so well?

He was also the producer Dan Fogelman (creator of ‘This is us’) who spoke of “a Selena Gomez type”. “To which some of us said, ‘Why not Selena Gomez?'” recalls Hoffman. “In talking to Selena, she turned out to be a true crime fan. And on the first Zoom call it was clear that Gomez’s comedic style was going to contrast in an interesting way with Martin and Short’s well-oiled machine. From that I could tell. come out an unexpectedly modern series”.

Researchers (amateur) investigated

For the second season (Disney +, from Tuesday, the 28th), the challenge was, according to Hoffman, “to do something fresh while staying true to the events and style of the first. Cultivate the connections between the characters, but also putting them to the test. Putting the characters to the test. For the latter we weren’t going to have too much of a problem because at the end of the first we left them in a difficult moment.” Let’s remember (old fans; neophytes refrain) how the mystery of Tim Kono quickly gave rise to the mystery of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), a sullen community president who we saw dead in Mabel’s arms.

The shadow of suspicion hovers, for different reasons, around the three friends, who will have to clear their names and solve a new mystery in these new episodes, recording their podcast in the meantime, of course. tina fey reappears as podcaster Cinda Canning, who tries to frame the protagonists in her next proposal. Among the new faces stands out Cara Delevingne as a leader of an artistic group that will drag Mabel as a powerful magnet.

Related news

“If you’re lucky with your show, casting for season two can get tricky,” says Hoffman. “Suddenly a lot of people want to be in the series. But you have to be careful not to overdo it with new characters or cameos. It has to be something organic. The first thing is the story. Then the casting.” But the parade of proper names is important: only in the first episode do we see the aforementioned Delevingne, Michael Rapport as a grumpy cop already Amy Schumer as Amy Schumer.

Plans for other seasons

Hoffman and his team harness the self-reflective possibilities of telling the story of a (podcast) sequel in a (series) sequel; there are great jokes about it. They are aware that they are stretching a success, something that they will have no problem continuing to do: “We hope that people reach the end of this season, because what happens is a delirium and can only force you to come back for the third,” he warns with passion.