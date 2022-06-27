Thor: Love and Thunder – How long is the next Marvel movie and how many post-credits scenes does it have?

If you are one of those who cannot wait to sit down and watch this fourth adventure of the God of Thunder on the big screen: don’t worry, there is little left. Meanwhile, in this note we tell you how long Thor: Love and Thunder lasts and if you have to stay until the credits end.

Less than two weeks to go Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters, several people, critics and media (including us) have already had the opportunity to see the film. With the first reactions going around the networks (without spoilers, of course), many fans began to look for a fundamental fact in the movies of Marvel: Are there post-credits scenes? And if so, how many? Here we tell you.

After debuting in Marvel with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi repeats his position as director and as the voice of Korg in the fourth God of Thunder movie. For many, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated deliveries of Phase 4 of the MCU, after all it is the only movie that still has one of the original avengers as the protagonist. In addition to this, we also add the Guardians of the GalaxyCome back Natalie Portman and we will meet hatinterpreted by Christian bale.

As for the length of the movie, Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the shortest deliveries of Marvel, since it lasts less than two hours (115 minutes to be exact). Moreover, if we take into account the credits, that figure decreases quite a bit. However, that should not have much influence because you have to stay until the end of the movie to see two post-credits scenes.

Without going into details or spoilers, the fourth film of Thor it’s funny, it’s romantic, it’s full of top 10 performances and it has a soundtrack (much Guns N’ Roses) which adds several points. It is a delivery very typical of the vision of Waititiso (as happened with Thor: Ragnarök) will probably divide the fans. Some are going to say that it is the best movie of Thorwhile others may leave with mixed feelings.

Since 2011, Thor appeared in seven feature films MCU in addition to in What If…?, the animated series Disney+, and with Thor: Love and Thunder, The God of Thunder already has two records. One for being the first film of the MCU with partial nudity and another for becoming the sole hero of Marvel to have four deliveries.

In case you do not remember, here we leave the synopsis: “The God of Thunder finds himself on a journey unlike anything he’s faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galaxy assassin known as hat, the Butcher of Gods, whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor request the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex girlfriend Jane Fosterwho, to the surprise of Thorinexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as mighty thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

The cast is made up of: Chris Hemsworth (Thor, the God of Thunder), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Christian bale (Gorr the Butcher of the Gods), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie/King of New Asgard), Russell Crowe (Zeus, the king of the gods) and Taika Waititi (Korg). We also have the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt (PeterQuill) Karen Gillan (nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), dave baptist (drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket’s voice) and Vin Diesel (Groot’s voice)

The fourth movie Thor It is directed by Taika Waititi from a script Waititi Y Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kevin Feig Y Brad Winderbaum are the producers, while Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Chris Hemsworth They are the executive producers. Luckily there is not much left to see this adventure on the big screen. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 7.

