Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth confesses that he wants to continue playing the superhero in the future

Chris Hemsworth returns to theaters to bring to the world his most recent work, Thor: Love and Thunder, a film in which he returns to play the famous Asgardian god, one of the favorite characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the premiere so close, the 38-year-old actor interviews ExtraTV to talk about his future as Odinson, stating that he would love to continue playing the character in the future. How much time does good Thor have left in the biggest superhero franchise of the moment?

Started in the arts of Marvel way back in 2011, Chris Hemsworth he practically entered Hollywood with this character. Originally from Australia, he moved with his brothers to make the American dream come true and boy did he succeed. His charisma and beauty earned him memorable characters on the big screen, with Thor being the greatest and highest paid of them all. Despite the years, Hemsworth He hasn’t cut himself off from the hero, even with all the battles he’s been through. The conclusion for the hero is uncertain, but at least the actor is certain that he wants to continue to shine with him. Here the new statements of him.

I’ll be back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage… I love it. My whole career has been based on me playing this character… we’ll see what the fans want.

For TotalFilmKevin Feige also talked about the tomorrow of Chris Hemsworth like Thor Odinson. The greatest executive of Marvel Studios is well aware of the affection that the public feels for the character, so he seems willing to continue adapting the stories read in comics:

I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great acting talent, I would be excited to see how this complex character continues to evolve.

Directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder it returns us to the hero in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Although time has given him wisdom and strength, he still has some trials to overcome, including the threat of Gorr, a god with a conviction to destroy the old deities who think only of themselves. Accompanied by Jane Foster, the Valkyrie queen and the lovable Korg, Thor will face the new obstacle in his life and put a lot of style on it; after all, we’re talking about the ultimate space viking.

Thor: Love and Thunder it aspires to become one of the most successful films of 2022, but it has to go to great lengths if it is to top the revenue of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% (US$947 million), and a much higher one if it ever plans to compete with Top Gun: Maverick – 98%, whose $1.06 billion at the global box office has taken everyone by surprise; it is unlikely that any other tape of the year can leave behind such numbers. Curious that even Marvel Studios has not been able to cope with them.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a mysterious production that has all fans completely intrigued due to its secrecy. With the death of Chadwick Boseman a couple of years ago, everyone is wondering who will be the protagonist of the new installment. The high command of Marvel has not offered a single detail, not even a trailer, so we will have to wait a few more months to have concrete news.

