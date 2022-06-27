This is the condition that Christian Bale sets to return as Batman

the famous actor Christian bale talks about the possibility of putting the hood back on Batman in a future project for the DCU.

The actor already played the billionaire brucewayne in the famous trilogy he directed Christopher NolanBeing the Batman favorite of many fans, who have been asking for his return for a long time.

Christian Bale on whether he would return as Batman

The actor Christian bale has revealed that he would exclusively return as Batman if it is under the hand of the director Christopher Nolan.

The actor will make his debut in the UCM in the film Thor: Love and Thunder What Cap the Butcher of Gods, being the main villain of the film, facing Thor god of thunder, who will return after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Christian Bale’s journey as Batman

before joining Marvelthe actor has already made a big impression in superhero movies, through the trilogy of the Dark Knightwhere did Batmana trilogy that was released between 2005 and 2012.

It should be noted that the second film of this trilogy and the one that is considered one of the best superhero films, The dark knightwas released the same year as Hombre de Hierro.

Since bale I keep the hood of Batman in the closet, other actors like Ben Affleck Y Robert Pattinson they have picked it up and have also played the batman.

So much Ben What Robert They’ve done some wonderful renditions of Batmanbut still the one that is still the most loved by most fans is Christian bale.

Despite the fact that his trilogy as Batman has a good ending, a possible return should not be ruled out, since if Michael Keaton has donned the bat hood again for movies like Flash Y batgirlBale could also return in the future.

The possible return of Christian Bale as Batman

In a recent interview for the movie Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunderthe actor Christian bale addressed the question of whether he would return as Batman.

According to the actor, apparently no one has raised the idea of ​​retaking his role as Batmaneven if there were offers, I would only do it if it is Nolan who asks for it.

“Nope. No one has mentioned it to me. No one has brought up the subject. […] Every once in a while people say to me, “Oh, I heard you’ve been contacted and offered all of this.” And I say, “That’s new to me. No one has said that.” He had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, “Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do them. And then we’re going to go. Let’s not stay too long.” In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, “You know what, I have another story to tell.” And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I would sign up.”

The actor commented ScreenRant.

Although to Christian bale wouldn’t mind coming back like Batmanits conditions are quite complicated, because Nolan no longer actively involved in DC like a few years ago.

Despite everything, all the fans are looking forward to seeing him again as Batman in a future project or even in a small surprise cameo in Flashbut although for the moment we are left without his return we have two wonderful Batman in live action as they are Robert Pattinson Y Michael Keton.

Source: ScreenRant.