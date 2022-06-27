This is how Tom Cruise stays fit

The actor, who is very close to turning 60, is in top form and has shown this in his recently released film that it already raises more than 150 million in the United States.

The success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ It has an extensive and intense previous preparation behind it, from the production of the film to the training that its protagonist had to do to be up to the task.

Tom Cruise shines in Cannes.

Tom Cruise already confessed the hard training he carried out to prepare for the return of Top Gunbut the truth is that in addition to training for this film, the actor performs numerous physical activities to stay in shape

To maintain that enviable physique, the actor ensures that he does different activities: “Sea kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, rock climbing, hiking, jogging” recounted in an interview for Men’s Health magazine.

Training in water, land and air: the actor has designed a tough training to prepare for his latest film

According to the magazine, another of Cruise’s secrets to keep fit at 59 years old consists of a low-calorie diet, with grilled foods and an absence of carbohydrates.

Although the film has had a strong marketing campaign and the information has spread that it was filmed with the actors flying real fighter planes, the success lies above all in its protagonist. Tom Cruise is rocking red carpets and his return has had a great impact due to the power he has as a star.

