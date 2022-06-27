This is how one of the most iconic scenes of Titanic was recorded

Pure magic! It is one of the scenes most iconic blockbuster movies, “titanic”. It was in the year 1997, when the character of Jack Dawson (Leonardo Dicaprio) takes her to his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) with closed eyes to the prow of the gigantic ship. find out how was this unforgettable moment recorded.

There is no doubt that from the emblematic film titanicone of the scenes most memorable was when Jack Dawson extends his arms to Rose and asks her to open them. There she is ecstatic and it is seen that on her face she only reproduces serenity among so much chaos.

As she stands at the very tip of the Titanic, with nothing in front of her but the sky, the vastness of the Atlantic Ocean is sublime.

The wind hit her in the face, while she was held by the waist next to her forbidden love. Her outstretched arms both meet the horizon line and formed the most sublime moment in her entire short love story.

This iconic scene lasted 27 seconds and even so it seems that it remained in an eternity for the minds of its spectators. The auction was taken by the first kiss that the two protagonists gave each other to the sound of the melody of the song “My Heart Will go on” by Celine Dion.

Everything culminates in a whitish color tone of the seabed, giving the sensation of an image fossilized in time. Then, little by little, her characters fade away until they end up in a fixed image, which is the product of Rose’s mind and memory, already old, while she appears in the foreground observing the structure of the immense ship.

A lot of magic and technology: this is how this scene was recorded

Is scene, which ended up being one of the most iconic, ended up captivating millions of viewers around the world. And it is that It was recorded with a lot of work behind it, with successful cinematography and the combination of zenithal shots with deeper ones.

Along the same lines, the close-ups were interspersed between the two young protagonists and, all of this, seasoned with background music, the sea and the sky with their faint colors of sunset.

This is how one of the most iconic scenes of Titanic was recorded

The combination of all those mechanisms that were taken into account, gave the sequence various connotations such as movement, feelings and eternity. However, it may be a disappointment to many, but it was all an illusion.

In fact, the famous scene was shot on an indoor set. For this, certain digital retouches were used later and the following photograph captured behind the cameras is evidenced, where they see Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet standing on a prop bow through an image likely to disappoint many.

Could you imagine all those tricks behind one of the most iconic scenes of titanic?